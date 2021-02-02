SC-based staffing company purchases Texas firm for $17.3 million, expanding footprint

A company headquartered in Goose Creek, which manages temp workers and on-demand employment needs, has purchased another staffing business for $17.3 million, expanding its footprint throughout the country.

HireQuest, which is a publicly traded company, announced on Monday that it had acquired Snelling Staffing, which was started in 1951 and was based in Texas.

The deal will allow HireQuest, which is currently worth more than $170 million on Wall Street, to assume control of Snelling's 48 business locations that span 19 states.

Those offices, which helped other businesses source temporary workers and contract employees, generated $95 million for Snelling in 2020, according to a press release put out by HireQuest.

“For more than 60 years, the Snelling name has been synonymous with staffing excellence," Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and CEO, said in a prepared statement announcing the takeover. "We believe this acquisition will build on the strong foundation laid by both companies by allowing us not only to expand more fully into commercial staffing, but also to broaden our geographic reach to new states.”

HireQuest already had a large business throughout a significant portion of the country prior to its purchase of Snelling.

According to the company's most recent financial records filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, HireQuest had more than 147 office locations in 32 states and the District of Columbia at the end of 2019.

A map of the company's locations on its website shows that a significant number of the offices for HireQuest are located in the southeastern United States, including Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

HireQuest doesn't actually own those local offices, according to the company's financial records. Instead, the business operates as a franchise with other people controlling and owning the local business locations.

HireQuest does, however, employ the temporary workforce that is needed to staff businesses in industries like construction, manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, and waste management.

“HireQuest is always looking to deploy its capital to its best use. Strategic acquisitions are a key component of our growth strategy. This acquisition will further diversify our business, broaden our national footprint and allow us to realize even greater operational leverage," Hermanns added in the press release.

At the end of 2019, HireQuest reported that its temporary workforce included over 67,000 people, according to the records it filed with the SEC.

HireQuest also employed another 50 corporate employees, most of whom were based in Goose Creek. It's unclear if the employment numbers at the company's headquarters will increase with the takeover of Snelling.

The deal is expected to close at the end of February.