A small Upstate-based restaurant chain that’s more than $6 million in debt is looking to sell off three of its locations.
Travinia Italian Kitchen Holdings Inc. and four of its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Columbia on Wednesday.
The Greenville-based parent company is proposing to sell its three Virginia restaurants — in Charlottesville, Richmond and Leesburg — for a combined $738,000 to a buyer who was hired recently to manage the businesses in the interim. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court and creditors would have to approve the sales.
Travinia's website lists two South Carolina locations, in Myrtle Beach and Lexington, but they weren't included or named in the bankruptcy filings and remain open.
No sale plan had been filed as of Thursday for another affiliated restaurant in Morrisville, N.C., that is part of the bankruptcy.
Travinia was formed in 2002 to bring "an ever-changing offering of classic recipes combined in Italian tradition" to the Upstate and beyond, according to its website. Over the years it expanded into markets that included Aiken, Destin, Fla., Lexington, Ky., and Philadelphia.
It closed its original Greenville restaurant in 2015. A location in Asheville was abruptly shuttered last month, surprising some employees when they showed up for work, according to local news report. Another, in Newport News, Va., went dark in June.
Revenue totaled $8.9 million in 2018, a down about 18 percent from the previous year, according to a court filing.
The company's $6.3 million debt includes more than $3.2 million owed to four banks and a credit union. The biggest single creditor is West Town Bank & Trust. The Indianapolis-based lender is owed about $1.6 million.
Travinia's largest asset is $2.74 million in operating losses that the company can claim to lower its tax liability.
A court-appointed trustee has been assigned to oversee the five bankruptcy cases. A meeting between creditors and the companies is scheduled for April 8 in Spartanburg.
An attorney for the dining chain did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.