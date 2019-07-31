Daniel Island-based cloud software company Blackbaud posted strong results in the second quarter of the year on Tuesday and assured its investors more growth is coming down the line.
Blackbaud, which sells software that helps nonprofits run their organizations, reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million late Tuesday. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
Net income is up about 8 percent since the same time last year.
Blackbaud shares spiked Wednesday morning, peaking at about $92. Those stock prices were hovering above $100 in September of last year; they took a major hit when the company announced in early October it would miss its sales forecast for the year by as much as $36 million.
Shares of Blackbaud are up roughly 25 percent since the beginning of the year.
In the coming months, Blackbaud plans to make new software products available to the market, one for churches and another for institutions of higher education.
On a per-share basis, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.
One research firm, Baird Equity Research, raised its price target for Blackbaud stock following the quarterly results.
In a call with investors Wednesday morning, Tony Boor, Blackbaud's chief financial officer, said stronger results should be coming as the firm begins to reap the benefits of investment into its sales teams. Blackbaud has been adding to its sales force for months.
Boor told analysts they should expect to see the positive impact of those efforts toward the end of this year and into early 2020.
The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $225.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $226.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.9 million.
Blackbaud also reaffirmed its guidance for the year, estimating it will bring in between $880 million and $910 million in revenue. The firm reported $848.6 million in revenue at the end of 2018.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.