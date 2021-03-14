SC bank profits tumbled $247M last year. Here's why.

The figure is an eye-catcher at first glance.
A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. showed the 45 banks that call South Carolina home saw their profits skid by 54 percent, or almost $250 million, last year.
The knee-jerk assumption is that 2020 was an exceptionally trying period as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the consumer-facing service industry.
It’s a reasonable hypothesis. But it doesn't add up in this instance.
A closer examination of the data exposes a culprit that’s been chipping away at the makeup of the lending industry for years. It's called consolidation.
Some South Carolina banks surely took a hit to their top and bottom lines last year after being forced to temporarily close some or all of their walk-in branches as a safety precaution. On top of that, the Federal Reserve's policy of maintaining interest rates at historic lows have cut loan margins to the bone.
But as a group, the Palmetto State's nearly four dozen financial institutions navigated the health crisis with no major casualties, the FDIC's year-end figures show.
The agency's cut-and-dry statistical analysis showed three banks — all tiny — lost money, but it was hardly an alarming amount. The combined damage came in at less than $1 million.
Another 22 lenders that posted black numbers didn’t pull down as much as they did in 2019.
The biggest and most profitable bank headquartered in South Carolina also accounted for the biggest earnings decline on a straight dollar basis. Net income at Greenville-based Southern First fell by about a third, namely because it socked away nearly $30 million in its rainy-day reserve fund to cover loans that could go belly up later.
Meanwhile, the top gainer among South Carolina's larger banks was First Reliance, which serves the Pee Dee, Grand Strand Lowcountry, Midlands and Upstate and is expanding across the state line into the Charlotte and Winston-Salem markets. The Florence-based franchise saw its profit more than double to $12.1 million in 2020, according to the FDIC figures, which are calculated differently from what's reported to shareholders.
On a smaller scale, another earnings standout last year was Columbia's Optus Bank, one of less than two dozen Black-owned financial institutions in the country. Its net income jumped fivefold to about $3.3 million.
In all, South Carolina's stable of homegrown banks earned a combined $209 million in 2020, which paled in comparison to the $456 million from the prior year.
The $247 million gap can be explained away by a pair of merger-and-acquisition transactions that reshuffled the industry's pecking order.
South State and CresCom for years had been the largest and most profitable banks from South Carolina. But in 2020, both of them got hitched and their corporate offices were moved to Florida and West Virginia, respectively. So their outsized earnings weren't counted in the FDIC's latest tally, skewing the latest results.
A simple math exercise provides an apples-to-apples comparison, by subtracting the $260 million in profits that South State and CresCom brought to the table in 2019. That leaves about $196 million for the other 45 banks, compared to $209 million in 2020, meaning they actually ended up almost 7 percent to the upside last year as a group, pandemic and all. Go figure.