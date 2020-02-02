The upper echelon of the South Carolina banking business is being swept away by the consolidation wave that’s been crashing over the industry for years.

The churn gained strength in the past few months, starting with the Nov. 18 announcement that Charleston’s Carolina Financial Corp. is being sold. The parent of CresCom, the second-largest financial institution based in the state, is set to become part of United Bank of West Virginia by mid-year in an acquisition valued at $1.1 billion.

The proverbial other shoe dropped last week. South State Corp. — by far the kingpin of the roughly four dozen banks that call South Carolina home — said Monday it will keep its name but move its headquarters from downtown Columbia to central Florida as part of a $6.6 billion merger. The surprise deal with CenterState Bank is scheduled to wrap up by early fall.

Once the ink dries on the two deals, a growth-minded and relatively small Upstate lender that just marked its 20th anniversary is poised to vault to the top spot among South Carolina banks based on loans and other income-earning assets.

By that metric, the Southern First Bancshares portfolio has grown to nearly $2.3 billion over the past two decades. It’s a long way from the $15 billion South State has amassed, fed by a series of big acquisitions in recent years. But that seems to make little difference to Art Seaver.

“It’s interesting that we find ourselves perhaps to be the largest,” said Seaver, the CEO and founder of Southern First, which is headquartered in Greenville and chases loans and deposits in three states. “But size is just size. What I hope for is that we have longevity, and that clients enjoy the way we serve them and care, and that we continue to earn their trust every day.”

While the industry was digesting the news of the South State deal Monday, Southern First reported that its 2019 earnings jumped 25 percent to a record high $27.8 million.

Seaver launched the bank in 1999 to cater to professionals, small business owners and consumers. It gradually expanded its footprint beyond the Upstate to the Midlands and the Charleston area. It has since set up shop in Atlanta, Raleigh and Greensboro, giving it 13 offices in all.

“We’ve gotten there all on organic growth,” he said. “No acquisitions in our 20 years.”

Seaver has no intentions of veering from that game plan, saying “you don’t have to merge” to survive.

“We always have growth plans,” Seaver said. “Could we end up in another market? We certainly could. But we have significant growth opportunities in the markets we currently find ourselves in.”

At the same time, he noted that the banking landscape is in throes of rapid change, as demonstrated by the South State and CresCom deals.

“The reality is, the game is getting harder, and for public banks you have to earn that right to exist every day,” he said. “Scale matters. Technology matters. And we’re fortunate enough to have gotten to a size that is more than sufficient.”

As Southern First looks to stick around for the long-term, its CEO knows the pressure to consolidate isn't letting up.

The number of South Carolina-based banks is already down sharply. The total has been cut in half since the last recession more than a decade ago — the CresCom and South State deals will trim it further, to 45. Nationwide, about 2,500 banks have vanished over that same period to less than 4,600, for a less-severe 35 percent decline.

“That will continue,” said Fred Green III, CEO and president of the S.C Bankers Association in Columbia.

The latest merger to rattle the industry was the recent marriage of Southeast powerhouses BB&T and SunTrust, which Green said likely spurred other tie-ups, including the South State transaction.

Another market-moving deal involved Louisiana's biggest lender. Iberia Bank and Tennessee-based First Horizon are combining in a $3.3 billion deal that will bring together a financial services network spanning 11 Southeast states, including about a dozen South Carolina branches.

The business rationale is roughly the same in almost every instance, Green said. In short, size matters more than ever as the mobile banking era unfolds and evolves, particularly for multistate franchises with sprawling geographic footprints, rising digital expenses and limited acquisition prospects.

“They can leverage their size with technology, people and products. ... Also, by being able to leverage that size it creates some efficiencies,” he said.