SC automaker Volvo, known for safety, putting environment at top of priority list

During its nearly 100-year history, Volvo Cars has built its reputation on safety. The automaker now wants to add another selling point: environmental sustainability.

"Moving forward, sustainability becomes as important as safety for Volvo Cars," David Stenstrom, the company's vice president for manufacturing in the Americas, said during the S.C. Automotive Summit on May 12 in Greenville. "It's not only driven by our morale to do the right thing, but our customers are becoming more aware of" the impacts of climate change.

Stenstrom took over in January as manager of Volvo's campus in Ridgeville, where the S60 sedan is built, following nearly three years at the automaker's Daqing, China, plant. He arrives at a time when Volvo and other car manufacturers are facing increasing demand hampered by supply chain shortages, particularly of computer chips that help operate functions ranging from power steering and brakes to entertainment systems.

"I think Volvo so far has managed quite okay even though we probably will struggle for the rest of the year" with chip shortages, he said. "But the demand for our product is still very strong."

Volvo had a nearly triple-digit increase in global sales in April for its biggest monthly tally in history. In the U.S., sales increased 185.5 percent in April due to strong demand for Volvo's XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

"Within the production side, it's a good challenge to keep up with the demand from our customers," Stenstrom said.

Apart from Volvo's push to have all of its new vehicles run on battery power by 2030, the company is taking several other steps to reduce its carbon footprint, Stenstrom said at the Upstate summit. That includes a switch to 100 percent green power on the manufacturing side by 2025 — a goal Volvo met in Europe four years ago.

The Berkeley County site already has a solar farm producing electricity for some of the manufacturing space. Stenstrom said Volvo will have to extend the array or buy green power from the grid to meet the 100 percent goal. The biggest challenge, he said, will be switching from natural gas energy used in the body shop and to heat the plant. Volvo is looking at several possible solutions, such as using biomass and or green electricity while also reducing consumption.

Another hurdle will be getting all of Volvo's suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint to zero. The target date for accomplishing that is 2040. That could mean moving more of the automaker's supply chain to South Carolina and the Charleston region. The Ridgeville plant still has many of its parts imported from Europe and Asia.

"Localizing more is the best and strategically correct way of doing business," Stenstrom said, adding a supplier's ability to meet Volvo's carbon neutral goal "will definitely be a qualifier in our sourcing decisions."

The 2.3 million-square-foot Lowcountry plant employs about 1,500 workers and will be ramping up quickly, he said, when a next-generation, electrified XC90 is added to the production line in 2023.

"We have good volumes coming in and we have extremely exciting products, so we're really looking forward in the coming years, together with our partners, to make this business flourish," Stenstrom said.

Port of plenty

The coronavirus-driven import boom of Asian-made goods has led to several monthly records at the Port of Charleston, including a new high for the month of April.

The port moved the equivalent of 225,137 20-foot cargo boxes through its terminals last month for its best April since 2019.

The total represents a nearly 28 percent increase from a year ago, when many factories in the U.S. and overseas shut down due to the pandemic. When those manufacturers reopened later in the year, it sparked a consumer buying binge — particularly with online retailers — that hasn't let up.

"The U.S. continues to see a surge of imports, particularly home goods, furniture, exercise equipment and refrigerated foods and produce," the S.C. State Ports Authority said in a written statement.

In March, the port set an all-time high of 248,796 containers. It also set monthly volume records in November and December.

Since the fiscal year started July 1, the Port of Charleston has handled 2.09 million cargo boxes. That puts it well within reach of the all-time annual record, with two months left in the fiscal year. The current mark stands at 2.4 million containers, set in fiscal 2019.