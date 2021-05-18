SC automaker BMW seeking compensation for fire that caused $100M in damages

South Carolina automaker BMW is suing a supplier over a fire that damaged equipment and forced the production shutdown of two popular vehicle lines, allegedly causing more than $100 million in damages.

BMW claims Michigan-based Meridian Magnesium was negligent in allowing the 2018 fire to occur. An attorney for Meridian did not respond to a request for comment and the company has not filed a response to BMW's allegations.

According to the lawsuit, BMW provided Meridian with the die cast, tooling and other equipment needed to produce instrument panel carriers for the automaker's X5 and X6 sport-utility vehicles. Instrument panel carriers mount the center console, steering wheel and entertainment system in place and BMW says the cars produced at its Spartanburg County plant cannot be built without them.

Meridian's production process included the use of magnesium, a highly combustible metal that if ignited can reach temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit and is difficult to extinguish.

On May 2, 2018, a fire started in an underground magnesium scrap tunnel at the Meridian plant, damaging BMW's equipment and preventing Meridian from producing parts for the X-model SUVs. Without the parts, BMW temporarily shut down the X5 and X6 production lines while it retrieved and repaired its equipment and outsourced the instrument panel carriers to another supplier. Production of the X5 in 2018 was down 25,330 vehicles from the previous year while X6 production declined by nearly 5,500 vehicles.

An investigation by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration showed Meridian "failed to keep the tunnel free from excessive magnesium deposits of scrap, flash and dust," according to court documents. A conveyor in the tunnel had broken about a month before the fire, which made it more difficult to keep the tunnel free of excessive scrap and dust and the Michigan agency concluded "Meridian's efforts to rectify the known dangerous conditions were inadequate."

A fire suppression system was not working in the tunnel at the time and the explosion and subsequent fire eventually spread through the roof and to an existing building.

A report at the time by USA Today showed the Meridian plant had been cited for seven safety violations — three of them serious — prior to the 2018 fire. The company was fined $7,000 by Michigan's OSHA for two serious violations related to the 2018 fire.

The lawsuit was originally filed in Spartanburg County but was moved to federal court on May 5. An initial conference call with attorneys on both sides is scheduled for June 23.