SC automaker BMW belatedly making its push in electric vehicle market

Following on Volvo Cars' announcement this month that all of the new cars it sells by 2020 will be battery-powered, German automaker BMW last week said it will speed up the rollout of its electric vehicles.

Only it won't be burning rubber in doing so.

The company, one of South Carolina's biggest manufacturers, said it hopes electrified cars will make up at least half of all annual sales by 2025.

But unlike Volvo, BMW isn't prepared to give up on the old-fashioned internal combustion engine just yet. Except for the Mini, which is going all-electric by the early 2030s, the automaker's other models will be gasoline- or hybrid-powered "until there are no customers" for them, said BMW chairman Oliver Zipse.

"We are much more flexible than the world thinks we are," Zipse said during a news conference to announce the new i4 electric sedan, which will begin selling in Europe late this year and early next year in the U.S.

Zipse said BMW plans to have an electric version for 90 percent of the market segments it competes in by 2023. That includes the X-model SUVs that BMW builds at its $11.1 billion manufacturing campus in Spartanburg County, the automaker's largest in the world.

Phil LeBeau, an automotive industry analyst and journalist for CNBC, said BMW is late to the game when it comes to the EV movement. In an appearance last week on the cable financial news channel, LeBeau said the luxury carmaker's electric vehicle sales in 2020 made up just 2.6 percent of the global market. By 2030, that market is expected to top 26 million cars, accounting for about one-third of all sales, up from 2.7 million last year.

"They have a very strong brand, there's no doubt about that," LeBeau said of BMW. "And they have a very loyal customer base. But that customer base is looking around and saying, 'Where are the EVs?'"

BMW and Volvo are the headliners in South Carolina's automotive industry, where manufacturers and suppliers generate $27 billion a year in economic impact and account for more than 72,000 jobs.

Volvo's $1.1 billion manufacturing campus near Ridgeville makes the S60 sedan and employs about 1,500 workers.

New big ship on the way

Container shipping line Mediterranean Shipping Co. is beefing up its presence at the Port of Charleston with a new service linking the local waterfront with China and Vietnam.

The service will operate via the Panama Canal.

“This new service will allow us to improve the distribution of the cargo flows in our existing network and to improve the schedule reliability for our customers, among all service strings on the trade," MSC said in a statement.

The service is expected to start in May, subject to regulatory approval. In addition to Charleston, it will call on East Coast ports in New York and Savannah.

MSC and Maersk Line make up the 2M Alliance of shipping lines, which currently has seven weekly services calling on Charleston from ports in Asia and Europe.

Plastic packaging

INDEVCO Plastics and Frampton Construction Co. have broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing site in Orangeburg.

INDEVCO — which has its U.S. headquarters in Doswell, Va. — makes recyclable plastic film and bags for manufacturers in the beverage, building material, chemical and petrochemical, lawn and garden and material handling industries. Rail access will allow the transportation of plastic resin — also known as nurdles — to the facility, where they will be manufactured into flexible packaging and distributed throughout North America.

The pre-engineered metal building will also house storage, office and lab space for the company. Construction is expected to finish this fall.

"We’re looking forward to establishing a presence in the southeast," Robert Laird, president of INDEVCO Plastics, said in a statement.

The project is being developed by Brookwood Capital Partners.

Fruit & veggie blockchain

A company led by the former chief operating officer at Microsoft will provide blockchain technology to the $314 million Agriculture Technology Campus under construction in rural Hampton County.

Core Scientific, an artificial intelligence and blockchain firm, said it will develop a secure database in which produce grown at the campus can be traced from seed source to table.

"Thus, consumers can guarantee the provenance of their food while producers can identify and correct various issues throughout the supply chain," the company said in a statement.

For instance, if a healthy tomato grown in the center is determined to be commercially unsellable purely due to appearance, it can be sent to another part of the facility to be processed and packaged into another product, such as fresh salsa.

The high-tech Hampton campus is said to be the largest agricultural investment in the history of South Carolina and the largest farm-related investment in a federal Opportunity Zone. It's a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce, Clear Water Farms and LiDestri Food and Drink. The GEM Opportunity Zone Fund, a private investment firm, will build and own all of the structures on the site, which will include greenhouses, a distribution center and co-packing facilities.

It's expected to be operational in 2022 and will provide more than 1,500 jobs when it's at full capacity three years later. It will provide pesticide-free, locally grown produce for about 60 million Americans living in the Southeast, according to organizers.