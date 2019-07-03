Two Sumter women are going to prison on charges they stole millions from the state Medicaid program, capping a years-long scheme to overcharge for behavioral health services for people diagnosed with autism.
At its peak in 2015, the South Carolina Early Autism Project was the top biller in the country for the kind of care it offered, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Columbia. The group was founded in 2003.
Angela Breitweiser Keith, 53, and Ann Davis Eldridge, 58, were the executives behind the scheme, federal prosecutors said.
The Early Autism Project billed Medicaid and Tricare, a health insurance program for military members, for time and services they never completed. The fraud amounted to millions of dollars.
An investigation found leadership at the project told employees to charge government health insurance for time spent waiting in driveways, traveling to and from work and sitting in restaurants.
The Early Autism Project also imposed billing goals on employees. Meeting the goals meant qualifying for job benefits and bonuses, which included gift cards and vacations on the company's dime.
As the Early Autism Project reached national dominance in its field about five years ago, the state Medicaid agency suspended a rule that required beneficiaries to get prior authorization before they qualified for services. The change lured a proliferation of providers to South Carolina and triggered a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall, tied partly to fraud. Prior authorization was later reinstated.
Keith and Eldridge were sentenced last week by Judge Paige Gossett in Columbia, The State newspaper reported. They had pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to defraud Medicaid. Keith was sentenced to a year. Eldridge received six months.
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a statement that her office "will aggressively protect the integrity of our health care system."
“Those found cheating the system face the prospect of both civil fines and federal prison time,” she said.
The Early Autism Project sold to Chancelight, a Nashville-based company, in 2012 for $18 million. Eldridge and Keith stayed on with the company after the sale. In a civil settlement late last year, the project and Chancelight had to repay the government $9 million for the false billings.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office took part in the investigation.
"Every dollar overcharged decreases funds available to provide desperately needed healthcare services to this vulnerable population," Derrick Jackson, the special agent in charge at DHHS' Office of Inspector General, said in a statement. "We will continue working with state and federal law enforcement partners to bring such criminals to justice.”