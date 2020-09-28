SC Attorney General Alan Wilson in group that met with Trump about social media censorship

President Donald Trump has railed against social media companies for their efforts to curb misinformation, which he views an attempt to silence conservative voices. The grapple over free speech on the internet could include South Carolina's top law enforcement official.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson was one of nine Republican AGs from around the country to meet with Trump last week in Washington. The president called for "concrete legal steps" to keep social media companies like Twitter and Facebook from "hidden efforts to manipulate the spread of information."

Trump bristled at Twitter's decision to put a label of "glorifying violence" on a tweet he posted in May about George Floyd protests. He typed "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Twitter has rolled out a variety of fact-checking features this year responding to concerns that its platform allows falsehoods to spread unchecked. Some Republican leaders say those efforts have gone too far.

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday that social media giants have too much control over what speech should be allowed, and he noted that existing laws don't stop states from launching their own investigations into the platforms.

It's not clear what actions might be on the table for Wilson and the GOP attorneys general from the other eight states. A spokesman for his office declined to comment on any possible litigation, saying only Wilson "thinks it's something that needs to be looked at."

Wilson spoke to the Washington Post, saying, “The concern we have is the large amount of anecdotal evidence that supports the idea some of these private companies may be treating certain groups differently.”

It wouldn't be the first time Wilson has signed on to litigation targeting a social media company: He also backs an antitrust probe into Facebook launched late last year.