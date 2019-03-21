You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
Good afternoon. We're working to put together the details for our next Inside Business LIVE event. I'm excited for it, since it's a topic that many people in the Charleston area are passionate about: balancing a robust tourism industry with a high quality of life for residents. What specific tourism-related topics would you like to hear a panel discuss?
If you have ideas, thoughts or questions send me a note.
THE ONE TO WATCH: Creating buzz for black-owned businesses
South Carolina artist Ment Nelson has made it a mission to "make it cool to be from South Carolina." That's according to his bio on Twitter, where he has about 17,400 followers and counting.
Earlier this month, Nelson decided to use that social platform in a new way. He wants to make it easier, he said, for people who are trying to support local, black-owned businesses to find information about them in one place.
Since he started the new account, Black-Owned S.C., it's gained more than 1,000 followers, and the first tweet, which was about a dollar store in North Charleston, got over 4,000 retweets.
It also connects with his message, he said, that South Carolina natives can be successful in their home state, whether they're an artist like him or an aspiring business owner. Social media, he said, is a powerful tool to do that.
"I just want to put that energy out there," he said.
Several of the businesses he's shared are woman-owned with a focus on empowerment, like Tiffany J of Columbia's Super Beauty doll. She designed it with the hope of helping young African-American girls love and embrace their looks. Then there's Karmen Chenelle Orr of Hampton who, inspired by her husband's recovery from a spinal cord injury, started a fitness business.
You can follow Nelson's account @blackownedsc. For those who know of a black-owned business that's in the state or run by a South Carolina native, Nelson said he's open to submissions.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS:
- Culver's opens Monday, serving burgers and frozen custard in Summerville.
- Dalila's is now open, serving cocktails and Cubanos on Spring Street.
- The Charleston Metro Chamber is moving its offices near Park Circle.
- S.C.'s second Metro Diner restaurant is opening soon in West Ashley.
- Another Charleston area Chik-fil-A may be temporarily closed and rebuilt.
- A new coffee shop, Lodi Coffee, is in the works for the upper peninsula.
- The Charleston Farmer's Market returns to Marion Square soon.
OTHER STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW:
- Duke Energy is asking state regulators to increase the average S.C. customer's electric bill between $14 and $17 a month. (Post and Courier)
- A former employee bilked a Charleston-area logistics firm out of $530,000 over five years, according to court documents. (Post and Courier)
- Daniel Island-based tech firm Benefitfocus Inc. is now a top backer for the Cooper River Bridge Run, which is in its 42nd year. (Post and Courier)
- Trump's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration will have to face questions about the agency's approval of Boeing's 737 Max. (AP)
- In a $71.3 billion deal, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox. The deal puts Disney in a stronger position to take on streaming companies. (NPR)
SOUND SMART AT WORK:
"Hey boss, did you know Charleston wrote its first tourism management planmore than 40 years ago?"
The 1978 plan set the groundwork for many policies that are still in place downtown. It's been revised three times since then: in 1994, 1998 and 2015. Next month, the city is holding a public meeting to evaluate its progress on the objectives of the most recent iteration of the plan.
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS:
- Tom O'Brien has been named Charleston's public service director.
- The food & beverage director at The Watch is now Daniel Nightengale.
- Ryan Bentley & Stephanie Wampole joined Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community as executive and sous chefs, respectively.
- The Charleston RiverDogs' operations manager is now Jordan Wiley.
- The American Heart Association's Charleston office promoted Katie Schumacher to executive director.
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.