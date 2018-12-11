At about 10:15 Tuesday morning, a small plane landed at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, carrying some unusual cargo. Since temperatures were chilly, the planes' passengers stayed inside their crates as they were quickly carried to the large red van waiting for them.
The passengers — five "cold-stunned" loggerhead sea turtles ferried from the New England Aquarium in Boston — were then whisked off to the S.C. Aquarium to start their recovery.
Typically, sea turtles that spend their summers off the New England coastline swim south before the waters turn too chilly. But, every year, some turtles don't make it out of the area before cold temperatures hit.
Since sea turtles are cold-blooded, their body temperature is dependent on external sources of heat. When they're in cold water for prolonged periods of time, their heart rate and circulation can slow to the point that they're unable to swim or eat. When that happens, the turtles are said to be "cold-stunned."
Rescued cold-stunned turtles may recover in New England or travel to partner sea turtle rescue programs, like the S.C. Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center.
In addition to the loggerhead turtles delivered to Charleston, the same plane held Kemp's ridley sea turtles which were en route to Marathon, Fla. The plane was piloted by volunteers with Turtles Fly Too, a nonprofit which assists with sea turtle relocation efforts.
Cold-stunned turtles are also found on beaches near Charleston, but typically not until January or February. No cold-stunned turtles have been rescued locally this season.
Despite the strain of travel, the turtles were active — and some a bit feisty — as the S.C. Aquarium staff inspected their eyes, beaks and flippers Tuesday morning. Staff members checked for injuries, recorded information on their heart rates and body temperatures and gave the turtles injections of vitamins and fluids.
Whenever the aquarium receives a group of cold-stunned turtles, they select a special set of names. This group's theme was J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. Three turtles were named after faculty at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: Albus Dumbledore, Remus Lupin and Severus Snape. The other two turtles were named after Harry Potter's classmates Draco Malfoy and Neville Longbottom.
They'll join several other Sea Turtle Care Center patients with Potter-themed names, including Hedwig, Voldemort and Harry Potter himself.
After the turtles' initial check-ins, S.C. Aquarium staff will continue to look out for signs of pneumonia or infection. The turtles' weights and eating habits will also be measured.
Right now, the newcomers aren't available for visitors to see, but once their conditions have improved, the turtles will be moved to the aquarium's Sea Turtle Recovery exhibit.
The time of their release will depend on their recoveries and ocean temperatures. The first public sea turtle release this year was in mid-May. Hundreds gathered at the Isle of Palms County Park to watch two recovered sea turtles return to the ocean.