SC Aquarium says it's fighting to keep 'heart and soul' of attraction during COVID-19

When the South Carolina Aquarium closed its doors for about three months this year, expenses were racking up even when it was empty of visitors. During the shutdown, the attraction still had 5,000 animals to care for, all while missing out on what would typically be some of the best weeks of the year for admission revenue.

"A lot of our expenses are fixed," said Juan-Pablo Garcia, chief financial officer. Without any of the costs of being open to the public, just the "bare bones" functions of caring for animals and maintaining the facility would cost about $4.5 million a year, he said.

Revenue, however, is far from fixed.

About 80 percent of the Concord Street attraction's income is from general admission and membership sales, with the majority of that portion made during the busy season — from spring break through the end of summer.

How To Donate Donations to the S.C. Aquarium's "Our World Without" fundraising initiative can be made on the attraction's website, scaquarium.org. Contributions can also be made by contacting giving programs officer Catherine M. O'Rourke at (843) 579-8595.

Like many other attractions that lost out on their prime months for ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, the aquarium had to do the math on what it needs to weather the downturn. It came up with a specific number — $1.6 million — to raise by the end of next March to account for the expected cash shortfall.

A web page for the fundraising campaign, which is called "Our World Without," conveys a sense of urgency. Without a "significant infusion" of cash, the aquarium is at risk of losing its "heart and soul," it says.

The "heart and soul" of the attraction is how the aquarium describes its education programming and the Sea Turtle Care Center, which has rehabilitated and released more than 300 turtles in the last 20 years.

Up to this point, work at the center has not been constrained by finances. Even when all of the tanks have been full, the center's staff has been able to divide some tanks in half to be shared by two turtles.

If cuts have to be made at the center, they would likely start by setting some limits on how many patients can be admitted at one time, Garcia said.

Already the aquarium has decided that it will only admit turtles that were rescued in-state. In the past, the center has taken in out-of-state turtles when their home aquariums were too full. The S.C. Aquarium has, for example, nursed back to health so-called "cold-stunned" turtles that washed ashore on beaches in the Northeast and were flown to the Lowcountry for care.

That won't happen this year, though, because of the budget constraints.

The cost of care varies widely from turtle to turtle, said veterinary assistant Whitney Daniel. One could have minor injuries and be released in a month. Another could require complex surgery and stay more than a year.

In total, the aquarium spends about $25,000 to $30,000 to keep the turtle center running every month, Garcia said.

More sea turtles have needed their care in recent years, likely because of efforts to protect sea turtles with the Endangered Species Act that have paid off with a larger population of the animals, said Katelyn McGlothlin, a sea turtle biologist with the center.

This summer was a busy one for turtle rescues: There were 28 strandings, more than the 25 turtles taken in total during 2019. For several weeks of that busy season, they were admitting new turtles — as well as feeding all of the animals already in their care — without help from volunteers and interns because of COVID-19 precautions.

McGlothlin said it is "heartbreaking" to think the aquarium may have to scale back some of its work, noting how much of its impact is in raising awareness and not just rehabilitating individual animals.

Extra help from volunteers at the center is back, but a staff position that was vacated earlier this year will not be back-filled. In total, the aquarium's workforce has been reduced by 25 percent during the pandemic.

Jaime Thom, the school programs manager, said her team went from five full-time staffers and one dedicated part-timer to just three full-time staff. Of the 14 part-time education staff the aquarium had, five are left, and all five are now dedicated to the visitor experience.

That means everyone is wearing multiple hats, Thom said.

For education outreach programming where the aquarium comes to schools rather than the reverse, one educator instead of two is being sent out, which will likely limit how many students are reached.

"Staffing is going to be our biggest obstacle there," Thom said.

For Ashley Zalabak, who manages programming for teens, one of the big frustrations of this year is that her work with 13-to-17-year-old students was just about to ramp up before the pandemic.

The paid summer internship program for high-schoolers was going to admit 15 interns instead of 10. The aquarium also was gearing up to start a group for teens to participate in conservation projects that was to launch in the fall, but now that's uncertain.

The intern program was able to happen but with fewer students than planned, and the "experience was a lot less," due to budget constraints, Zalabak said. Usually, the interns would take a field trip to build an oyster reef. Not this year.

Despite the reductions in the program, the interns still seemed "thrilled" just to be able to participate, Zalabak said, perhaps especially because it was unclear during the aquarium's temporary closure if their internships would happen at all.

It's a competitive program. Open only to 11th-grade students, more than 100 usually apply. Students are already asking about internships for next summer, but Zalabak said it's not guaranteed to happen.

"I've had students tell me they waited years to be a high school intern here," she said.

About three-quarters of the students chosen for the internships are on free or reduced lunch, Zalabak said. The lottery used to select K-12 teachers for their funded school programs is also weighted to prioritize underserved schools. Teachers from across South Carolina are eligible.

Instead of running the school programs from October through May, they're only offering them through December right now "because of funding," Thom said. Programs will also be all virtual this year.

"Some of the kids who come have never seen the water, and they think the harbor is the ocean," Thom said. "Then they leave having had this day here, and they touched a snake or an alligator."

Thom described it as a "powerful opportunity" for some students, which is why she said the hardest part of the financial situation this year has been knowing that fewer students will have that experience.

In a normal year, about 300 to 400 South Carolina teachers will apply for the programming, and about 120 schools are selected. This year, Thom expects to be able to accept 30.