SC Aquarium says it may have to turn away sick sea turtles if funds can't be raised

For as long at the South Carolina Aquarium has been around, it's turned to donors for support. But, until now, fundraising has never taken on such an urgent tone.

This week the aquarium launched a fundraising campaign called "Our World Without," an effort to raise $1.6 million by the end of next March. Without a significant infusion of cash, the aquarium's leaders say that the "heart and soul" of the institution could be lost.

Key programs, including a center that rehabilitates injured sea turtles for release back into the ocean, are in jeopardy. In an appeal announcing the campaign, aquarium CEO Kevin Mills said they "may be forced to turn away" sea turtles that need care.

To date, the aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center has rehabilitated and released 351 sea turtles. It currently caring for 13 turtles.

"Without financial stability, we very well might find ourselves unable to answer those rescue calls, leaving sick and injured sea turtles to their own demise," Mills said in a lengthy statement included with an announcement of the new campaign.

For years, the center has taken in turtles found on South Carolina beaches and also those rescued from other areas along the East Coast, like cold-stunned loggerheads flown to the Lowcountry from New England.

Sea turtle releases at area beaches have drawn hundreds, but because of the pandemic, the S.C. Aquarium has put a hold on public beach releases and has instead shared photos and videos of releases on social media.

Through those posts and other "virtual visits" shared online during the pandemic, the aquarium says it's reached more than 700,000 people.

The aquarium has been open for in-person visits at a limited capacity since May, but that hasn't been enough to keep all of the attraction's programs afloat. About 80 percent of the aquarium's revenue comes from admission and membership sales, which both disappeared completely for two months while the aquarium closed and have been seriously reduced since.

Two rounds of layoffs have reduced the aquarium's staff by 25 percent, and some "mission-serving programs that serve the public" have been reduced or suspended without a clear timeline for when they can return.

The fundraising page on the aquarium's website paints a grim picture of what the attraction says could be its potential future if its current financial situation persists: "Will our exhibits lack educators, with questions about the wonder within going unanswered? Will our classrooms go quiet, devoid of excited chatter as kids discover something new?" it asks.

One of the challenges facing institutions like aquariums and zoos is the cost of caring for animals 365 days a year, regardless of whether or not paying patrons are touring the exhibits.

About 5,000 animals live at the S.C. Aquarium on Concord Street.

Aquariums have the added challenge of being primarily indoor attractions which makes staying open to the public and following guidance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus more difficult.

"We hope that the community will rally behind us during this very difficult time to help us save the heart and soul of who we are, what we do and how we serve," Mills said in the fundraising appeal. "The time to act is now — we have only just begun to fight.”