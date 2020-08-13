SC Aquarium made layoffs, job reductions as coronavirus financial struggle continues

One of Charleston's most popular attractions laid off staff members and made job reductions this summer as the pandemic continues to drive down visitation and eat away at revenue.

The S.C. Aquarium laid off 23 employees in July and August, reduced some full-time positions to part-time and will not be hiring for vacant positions.

Jobs were eliminated across all departments, aquarium president and CEO Kevin Mills said. That includes education, conservation, animal care and administration. Because of that, some public-facing programs have been "reduced or suspended for the foreseeable future."

Mills said they were "heartbroken" to let workers go.

"Like the rest of our team, they were outstanding employees who tirelessly worked to fulfill our mission and make a difference in the realms of animal care, conservation and education," Mills said. "The void left by their departure will be felt not only by us, but throughout the communities in which they served outside of our walls."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Typically, the aquarium gets about 80 percent of its revenue from ticket prices and membership sales. Between the attractions initial closure — a span of 68 days from March 16 to May 22 — and the limited capacity it's been operating at since, those key revenue days have either been lost or significantly reduced.

Even on the days when no visitors were touring the aquarium's exhibits, staff still had to care for some 5,000 animals that live at the attraction. That expense of caring for creatures all day, every day has been an added challenges for places like zoos and aquariums during the pandemic.

Without a steady steam of revenue from admission costs to rely on, the nonprofit aquarium has had to rely on donors now more than ever.

The Concord Street attraction is still operating at a limited capacity. Guests have to buy tickets in advance with a confirmed date and time slot. Face masks are mandatory.