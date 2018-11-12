A series of buttons, tubes, colored lights and bubbles in the South Carolina Aquarium's newest exhibit were designed with a specific goal in mind: teaching preschool-age children about water filtration.
Kids Coast, a newly completed interactive children's exhibit, is now open at the Concord Street attraction. At the "Water Works" station, visitors to the exhibit can press buttons that trigger air pressure to move water through clear tubes. The movement of the water simulates the filtration process.
On the "Let's Move" wall, visitors can move the parts of animal-shaped wall installations. A push of a button or lever moves a crab's pincers or a shark's tail.
The exhibit was created with the support of a $150,000 grant from the PNC Foundation, a nonprofit funded by PNC Bank's parent company.
The donation, which was announced last November, is part of the foundation's $350 million "Grow Up Great" initiative for projects and programs supporting children from birth to age 5.
Jim Hansen, a regional president for PNC Financial Services, serves on the board of directors for the S.C. Aquarium.
The first phase of Kids Coast — a soft play area on the aquarium's second floor — was opened in October of last year. The space, which overlooks Charleston Harbor, features sea creatures for children to play on and provides a place for the Aquarium to host educational programming for young children.
The Aquarium's CEO Kevin Mills said the completed exhibit will help "set the stage" for science, technology, engineering and math learning by letting preschoolers experience the properties of water.
"We know that young children learn best through play and guided discovery," Mills said.
The S.C. Aquarium and the PNC Foundation expect the Kids Coast exhibit and its corresponding programs will reach about 60,000 toddlers a year.