SC Aquarium hits fundraising goal, avoiding cuts to sea turtle, education programs

One of Charleston's leading attractions reached a major fundraising goal this month which organizers say will allow the nonprofit to keep its key programs running without making cuts.

The S.C. Aquarium launched its "Our World Without" campaign in September with the hope of raising $1.6 million by the end of March 2021.

Since the Concord Street attraction relies on admission and membership sales for about 80 percent of its income, the COVID-19 pandemic was a major blow to its bottom line. And with 5,000 animals to still care for every day, expenses were not decreasing in lockstep with the revenue.

So, the attraction came up with a specific figure of how much it would likely need keep to its two biggest programs — the Sea Turtle Care Center and its education programming — up and running until income from ticket sales could start to bounce back.

Raising the $1.6 million by the spring would help save what the aquarium said was its "heart and soul."

Without the money, CEO Kevin Mills said at the time they could be "forced to turn away" sea turtles that needed care.

Some adjustments had already been made. For example, the Sea Turtle Care Center, which rehabilitates injured sea turtles until they can safely be returned to the ocean, usually takes in some turtles that wash ashore on beaches in the Northeast when the waters turn cold every year.

But, because of staffing and budget constraints, the aquarium decided to only take in turtles found on South Carolina's shores.

School programs were still held last year, though in a virtual-only format. While it was very different past years, school programs manager Jaime Thom said the format ultimately worked out well.

"Of course it's not the way we would like to teach these programs, but it's been really great for us to keep it going this way," Thom said.

Each round of programs starts in October, and a lottery for the next school year's sessions typically opens in May. Teachers of all subjects can apply.

It's not decided yet what the 2021-2022 school year sessions will be like, Thom said, so right now she's focused on making it flexible. This could be a "transition year" with an option to do a virtual or in-person program, she said, but it's just too soon to say.

The largest single contribution to the "Our World Without" campaign came from Dominion Energy which gave $500,000 to the aquarium's free school programs. For that, the free-of-charge sessions are now known as the Dominion Energy School Programs.

Dominion's gift was announced about a week before the campaign was successfully closed with about three weeks to spare until a self-imposed end of March deadline.

Donations came in all sizes from thousands of donors located in all but a handful of states in the U.S., aquarium spokesman Josh Zalabak said.

“We are so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of public support that enables this work to continue," Mills, the CEO, said in a statement.

It was "inconceivable," he added, to think education programming and sea turtle care at the attraction would have to be scaled back.