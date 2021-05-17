SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties.

Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own.

Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray Partners were not disclosed.

The companies had collaborated on deals for years before Greystar bought 45 percent of the business last October. The terms included an option to purchase the rest by 2022.

Thackeray's employees and management will remain in Dallas. Its co-founders will join the Greystar executive committee.

Formed in 2005, Thackeray has been involved in real estate investments valued at $5.3 billion, representing more than 23,200 rental housing units and about 20 million square feet of industrial space, such as warehouses and distribution centers.

In South Carolina, its properties include the 232-unit Legends at Charleston Park. It acquired the Dorchester Road apartment complex for $31 million with a joint venture partner in 2018.

The Thackeray buyout gives Greystar's expertise in the unglamorous but fast-growing warehouse business. CEO Bob Faith has said that rising demand for storage space fueled by the growth in online shopping — and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic — drew his Meeting Street firm’s attention to that part of the market.

"We are always focused on building our core business while identifying strategic growth opportunities, and this addition couldn't be better for both of these goals," Faith said in a written statement this week.

Greystar oversees a $220 billion real estate portfolio made up mostly of conventional apartments, student housing and active-adult communities in 200 markets. It’s also one of the largest management and ownership firms in the U.S., with 729,000 rental units.