SC aluminum smelter on solid ground with new power deal

With a new electricity contract in hand, Century Aluminum has taken the last step toward ensuring its Mount Holly smelter continues to operate through at least 2023 — revoking a job-reduction notice it filed in October.

The warning was filed under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers with 100 or more workers to inform them at least 60 days in advance of a mass layoff. Century filed the aptly named WARN notice in case it was unable to negotiate a new contract with Santee Cooper to provide electricity to its site near Goose Creek.

The Moncks Corner-based utility approved a deal last week that will provide about 300 megawatts of power to the smelter, allowing Century to boost production. It also will add about 70 workers to the local payroll of the company, which cut 300 jobs in 2018 after it idled half the plant while sparring with state-owned Santee Cooper over its power contract.

"This milestone is welcome news for all of us, especially our Mount Holly employees, their families and the surrounding community," Century CEO Mike Bless said in a statement.

The Chicago-based manufacturer said it will invest about $50 million this year to restart part of a second aluminum potline at the Mount Holly smelter, eventually bringing its annual capacity in Berkeley County to 170,000 tons.

"We have already begun the investment and onsite work necessary to expand our operations, including rebuilding cells and hiring new employees to add to the Mount Holly team," Bless said. "We all look forward to that day in the near future when additional metal will be rolling out of the newly restarted potline."

Granted

Berkeley County Council has approved a pair of grants totaling $300,000 that will help businesses build new locations.

Of that, $200,000 will go to Advanced Technology International, a nonprofit research institute that does much of its work with government contractors. ATI has been based at the S.C. Research Authority building in Summerville. It plans to spend $55 million on a new site that will create 76 jobs.

ATI, which was spun off from SCRA in 2017 in a $25 million sale to Virginia-based Analytic Services Inc., essentially puts together groups of researchers, who study everything from shipbuilding to the electromagnetic spectrum. It earns a fee for managing their work.

The U.S. government recently used ATI to contract with drug companies, including Regeneron, to purchase coronavirus vaccines and treatments on behalf of the Defense Department and Health and Human Services. The contracts included a $450 million deal between ATI and Regeneron, which developed the experimental antibody treatment former President Donald Trump received.

The other $100,000 grant the county approved is for Mainstream Pine Products, which plans to invest $90 million in a biorefinery at the Charleston International Manufacturing Center in Goose Creek. The site will process crude tall oil, a byproduct of pine trees that are used in the paper manufacturing process. It's an ingredient in a range of chemicals, including lubricants, adhesives, inks, paints, coatings and rubber additives.

The grants, funded by state tax dollars, are issued by the S.C. Department of Commerce and passed through the county.

Sales job

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a Republican representing South Carolina's 7th District, is trying to drum up more business for the State Ports Authority's inland port in Dillon from the subcontinent.

Rice last week met with Dr. Swati Kulkarni, the consul general for India, and Michael Elmore, the inland port's general manager, to discuss how trade relationships with India can help boost the economy in the Pee Dee region.

"Inland Port Dillon has helped bring prosperity to a community that hasn’t been economically prosperous in a long time," Rice said in a statement. "Because of the port, about 2,000 new jobs have been created. We want to promote trade in this area and meeting with Dr. Kulkarni to hear about how India can continue to be a trading partner for the area is a fantastic way to do this."

The rail-served Dillon cargo hub is along Interstate 95 near the North Carolina state line. CSX freight trains haul cargo between the site and the Port of Charleston about 160 miles away.