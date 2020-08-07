SC aluminum plant in familiar spot as clock ticks on power deal

The Mount Holly aluminum plant near Goose Creek is facing what's become a recurring crisis over its future as its owner continues to seek a cheaper electricity source for the power hungry smelter.
Century Aluminum's contract with state-owned Santee Cooper expires at the end of this year. That contract requires the company to buy 25 percent of its power from the Moncks Corner-based utility but lets the Berkeley County smelter get the rest from a less-expensive source on the open market.
Mike Bless, Century's president and CEO, has repeatedly said that deal makes Mount Holly "unnecessarily uneconomic."
During a call with analysts this week, Bless again hinted that the plant's future will depend on getting all of its power from sources using cheaper natural gas to produce electricity instead of the aging coal-fired plants Santee Cooper owns.
"Breaking this log jam with the legacy power company is the only thing that stands in the way, and solving this would enable Mount Holly to operate at full capacity," Bless told analysts.
Santee Cooper has said it can't let Mount Holly get all of its power from other sources because that would force other customers to subsidize the smelter's electricity costs. Utility spokeswoman Mollie Gore said Santee Cooper has tried to work with Century and has offered to extend the current contract beyond the Dec. 31 expiration date, but Century rejected the offer.
The Chicago-based company has been working with the city of Goose Creek on a proposal that would create a municipal utility separate from Santee Cooper that could transmit all of the smelter's power from open-market sources. In return, Century would agree to have its property annexed into the city limits, providing a bigger tax base.
Santee Cooper is seeking to block that deal, saying state law gives it the exclusive right and obligation to provide electric service to Mount Holly.
Century and Goose Creek have sued Santee Cooper over the issue and lawsuits are slowly making their way through state court in Berkeley County.
Century tried to get that legal dispute moved directly to the South Carolina Supreme Court, but the justice declined to bypass the county court and decide the case.
Bless acknowledged Wednesday that the legal action might drag on beyond the current contract expiration date.
"I'd say over the next month or two or three we need to develop some confidence as to how the legal posture will look as we look to replacement for that power contract," he told analysts. "Ultimately we think we have a winning hand. It's just a timing issue."
Bless said Century has "other alternatives on which we're working" for Mount Holly that could come into play in the next few months. He declined to elaborate on those other alternatives but said he's "absolutely 100 percent committed to finding a way to make this excellent plant viable."
Similar scenarios played out toward the end of 2015 and 2018 — the previous years when Century's contract with Santee Cooper was set to expire. Each time, Century warned Mount Holly might close but ultimately renewed the contract. The company also shut down one of Mount Holly's two lines in 2015, laying off 300 workers, to save costs.
During that period, Century filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against Santee Cooper, which it lost, and unsuccessfully tried to get the General Assembly to pass legislation allowing Mount Holly to make its own power deal.
Bless has said a deal that provides 100 percent of the smelter's power from open-market sources would let Mount Holly restart the second line and rehire the workers.
"Mount Holly is the newest smelter in the U.S.," he said Wednesday. "It's got a well-earned, terrific reputation as a quality billet supplier. It's got a truly great team of dedicated long-serving employees and it's got access to a plentiful supply of natural gas-fired power in the southeastern part of this country."