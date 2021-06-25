SC airports share $55M in latest round of federal aid; Charleston lands most with $20M

Nearly four dozen South Carolina airports will pick up more than $55 million in federal aid as part of the American Rescue Plan Act's $8 billion in grants to terminals and airfields across the U.S., according to the FAA.

The money, part of the package signed into law in March by President Joe Biden, is designed to keep U.S. airport workers on the job and construction projects going as U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed and help the aviation sector recover as more Americans get vaccinated and begin traveling again,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.

"These grants are part of the Administration’s commitment to build back a better and safer transportation system throughout our country," Buttigieg said.

The funding provides aid to eligible airports that provide commercial service and are reliever and general aviation airfields. The money is targeted to help airports reimburse operational expenses, debt service payments and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at their terminals.

Airports can also use the money to provide rent relief to in-terminal retail and concession companies. The funding requires that airports continue to employ at least 90 percent of their pre-pandemic employees for those airports that cover a majority of the traveling public.

Forty-five of the 53 airstrips across the Palmetto State will share the money, with the four largest airports landing the lion's share of $51.5 million collectively.

Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, is the lead recipient with almost $20 million. Greenville-Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach will see about $12 million each, and Columbia Metropolitan will receive about $7.9 million.

The only other airport to be granted more than $1 million is Hilton Head, which will see almost $2 million.

Forty other smaller airfields across the state will share the rest of the money, with grants ranging from $22,000 to $148,000.

In the Charleston area, the Aviation Authority will receive $59,000 for the airport on Johns Island and $32,000 for Mount Pleasant's airfield.

Eight airports received no funding under the plan, including those in Andrews, Bamberg, Dillon, Florence, Loris, Newberry, Saluda and St. George.

For the larger airports, part of the money is awarded based on the number of annual passenger boardings while smaller amounts will go to provide relief for in-terminal concessions from rent and minimum annual guarantees that many vendors couldn't meet because of the pandemic.

Some of the money also can be used by some airports to pay the matching share of certain FAA improvement grants.

Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said the latest round of federal aid to airports continues to expand on how it can be used in the wake of coronavirus-induced operational losses.

"As quickly as we are coming back, if we can use some of it to help with our match, that would be fantastic," Summey said.

Charleston airport received $22.3 million during an initial round of COVID-related funding in April 2020. Much of it when to payroll protection, cleaning and debt service, while a second round of about $6 million helped with concession relief, Summey said.

Charleston airport officials have several big-ticket improvement projects ahead, including expanding the ticket hall and adding a third wing. Both of those are in the early planning stages and could begin to take shape over the next five years.

Summey said he's glad the federal government recognized the value of the aviation industry and its trickle-down effect on the overall economy.

"The more people travel, the more they spend in hotels and restaurants, giving people jobs and helping to boost business," he said.