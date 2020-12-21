SC airports project up to 80% passenger return by summer with vaccine, TSA official says

Larger airports across South Carolina are projecting the bulk of normal passenger loads will return by mid-summer after a vaccine is made widely available during the spring.

"A lot of the airports in the state are expecting to see 60-80 percent of their normal travel by late June," said David McMahon, federal security director with the Transportation Security Administration who is over all of the terminals in the Palmetto State.

"That will get us back to more of a norm," he said Monday.

The traditionally slower travel months in January and February also will give the federal agency a chance to look ahead.

"We will be evaluating travel for the summer months and making sure we have enough staff to handle those peak travel months," McMahon said.

The projections are dependent on the widespread distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. McMahon believes TSA officials will be in line to receive inoculations by March.

As for Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, McMahon said it's expecting a return of passengers closer to the upper end of projections.

It won't come soon enough.

While the weekends before and after Thanksgiving saw a slight increase in travelers from the Lowcountry, the holiday didn't provide a huge boost in passengers.

The number of ticket holders was lower in November than October, a trend that's expected to continue into December.

"Our numbers have just kind of steadied out on the heavier travel days of Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday," McMahon said. "We have not seen a big uptick like the weekend before or after Thanksgiving."

The pandemic nipped into November's passenger numbers more than projected as a surge in coronavirus cases kept the usual fall holiday crowds 58 percent lower last month from the same month last year.

Almost 175,000 ticket holders traveled through Charleston's terminal in November, down from more than 412,000 last year.

In December 2019, almost 392,000 people arrived at and departed from Charleston's airport.

For the year, the number of people coming and going at the airport is down by 60 percent at just under 1.8 million. Through the first 11 months of 2019, nearly 4.5 million people had flown in and out of the Lowcountry.

A 60 percent reduction in December would put the number of travelers for the last month of the year at roughly 157,000, meaning the estimated total for the year would be about 1.95 million passengers, far below last year's record-setting 4.87 million.

The dearth of travelers in December has not escaped airport CEO Elliott Summey.

"It's been kind of quiet here," he said Monday. "People are just being cautious about going anywhere."

Summey, too, said a projection of 80 percent of travelers returning by the summer is accurate, but he cautioned it will depend on the speed of the rollout of the two vaccines on the market now.

"The quicker they can get it out, the better," Summey said. "If they can get it out in a productive way to the citizens, people will feel safe to travel again."

McMahon insisted it's OK to travel now.

"We have been doing a lot of cleaning," he said.

In addition to the airport in Charleston, other large terminals in South Carolina that McMahon oversees include those in Columbia, Greenville-Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach.

It's anyone's guess when the number of travelers will return to normal levels, but Summey believes it's about two years out.

As for the makeshift COVID-19 testing facility on one floor of the airport's new parking deck, Summey said it's going well.

"I'm out here helping to direct traffic," he said just after the testing site opened Monday. "Cars are backed up way past the parking lot to the traffic circle."

The rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 takes place this week from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through with adavnce registration available at iflychs.saferestart.net

Conducted by MUSC Health, the high-sensitivity nasal swab offers results typically within 15-30 minutes. Results are be delivered by email.