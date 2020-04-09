SC airports' passenger counts down 95% from normal April levels amid pandemic

South Carolina's four largest airports saw less than 95 percent of their normal passenger levels on average Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Charleston International saw 165 passengers all day Tuesday while Greenville-Spartanburg reported 143, Columbia 131 and Myrtle Beach 118. Altogether, they usually see more than 16,000 passengers on a typical day in April.

Those figures are in line with airports nationwide. On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people across the U.S., a figure not seen in more than 60 years as people stay home and avoid traveling.

The official count was 97,130 people who passed through TSA checkpoints, but even that number is skewed upwards because at some airports it includes flight crew members and concession workers who must pass through security.

"The falloff is amazing to see," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst. "The good news is that it shows people are taking shelter-in-place orders seriously."

While most airlines have slashed flights as much as 80 percent in April and May or adopted other measures to maintain some semblance of service, airports, too, must adjust projected spending plans.

At Greenville-Spartanburg, airport Director Dave Edwards is now creating two budgets for the 12 months that begin July 1. The main one is based on half of the normal passenger load of 1.36 million departing passengers, and the other will be a supplemental plan in case travel demand exceeds projections.

"We are really shooting darts at a dartboard," Edwards said. "First, what is the airline response going to be on the level of service they bring back and, second, how is the traveler going to respond?"

What's also unknown is how much companies will cut back on business travel to make up for lost income during the pandemic and what consumers' discretionary income will look like.

By the numbers South Carolina's 4 major airports with the number of departing passengers on a typical April day one year ago and on Tuesday of this week. Charleston Average day April 2019: 7,206 Tuesday: 165 Decrease: 97.7% Columbia Average day April 2019: 1,953 Tuesday: 131 Decrease: 93.3% Greenville-Spartanburg Average day April 2019: 3,482 Tuesday: 143 Decrease: 95.9% Myrtle Beach Average day April 2019: 3,507 Tuesday: 118 Decrease: 96.6% All 4 airports Average day April 2019: 16,148 Tuesday: 557 Decrease: 96.5% Sources: South Carolina airports

"If we start to outpace our projections and see passengers start to reengage, we want to be able to to have a plan to execute," Edwards said of the back-up spending plan.

Charleston International is reworking its budget for next year as well.

Last month, as the pandemic first spread across South Carolina, Charleston International's Chief Financial Officer Doug Boston said the airport could cover its basic expenses with departing passenger levels of 30 percent. Those numbers on Tuesday were down to less than 3 percent.

Boston pointed out the airport has $65 million in reserves, enough to operate for two years without any additional revenue.

Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell estimates revenue for the new budget year beginning in July will be about two-thirds of previous projections and passenger levels may not return to normal levels until mid-2022.

Last year, Charleston, the state's busiest airport, saw a record 4.8 million passengers coming and going and officials were expecting to surpass 5 million this year. Campbell now believes that number is likely to be between 3.5 million and 3.7 million, if the pandemic ends by summer.

"If we see travel return, it won't be to hot spots (of the virus) such as New York or New Orleans," Campbell said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

To save money, the airport will trim expenses and stop hiring.

"We will look at what we can do without," Campbell said. "If somebody leaves, we are not replacing them."

At Myrtle Beach International, which has a fleet of low-cost carriers helping to bring in some of the 21 million tourists a year, airport Director Scott Van Moppes is optimistic travelers will return to save most of the Grand Strand's high season.

He believes the virus will peak soon and allow things to return to a little more normalcy.

"From there everything gets better," Van Moppes said. "I see the leisure market coming back strong."

Many airlines have consolidated routes and added stops to what were one-way legs.

For instance, Alaska Airlines is no longer offering nonstop service between the Lowcountry and Seattle. The flight will now stop at Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina as part of a tag service to serve more than airport with the same flight.

JetBlue also announced this week it is consolidating operations at five major metropolitan airports and will ask the U.S. Department of Transportation to allow it to temporarily suspend service to airports where the demand is not enough to merit flights.

It's not yet clear which terminals that might affect, including Charleston International.

The streamlined approach to maintaining service also allows carriers to meet the requirements of the CARES Act, the government aid package that includes airlines. The bill requires them to maintain service to all of their U.S. destinations determined reasonable by the Department of Transportation as a condition of accepting any of the $50 billion in aid.

Carriers are allowed to offer as little as one weekly flight depending on their prior schedule, according to the DOT. In addition, they have the option of serving destinations in either their summer or winter schedule.

Even with far fewer flights, airlines are operating with most seats empty.

At Greenville, for instance, 16 flights took off Tuesday with an average of nine passengers per plane.

United Airlines says it is losing $100 million a day. Delta Air Lines says it is burning through $60 million a day. All the leading U.S. carriers have applied for federal grants to cover payroll costs through September and some are likely to seek federal loans or loan guarantees.

Even if they get taxpayer help, the airlines warn, they will be smaller on the other side of the pandemic.

The recovery in air travel — whenever it occurs — could depend on many factors including social-distancing rules and the state of the economy, which is staggering with nearly 17 million people filing new claims for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks.

Air travel is much more affordable and accessible to the masses than it was in the 1960s. Still, both leisure and business travelers have above-average incomes.

"Theoretically, these consumers should be better-positioned financially to be able to travel again," Harteveldt said, "but we are seeing people at all income levels and all ages affected by job loss or reduction in hours or working for companies that have closed."