Savannah-based chain creates $20M fund for charities across 68-store footprint in Ga., SC

A Savannah-based convenience store chain is creating a $20 million community fund to support charitable causes across its 68-store footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker's, which recently expanded its operations with several new Parker's Kitchen stores throughout the Charleston region, is considering earmarking money from the new Parker's Community Fund for specific charities that have yet to be determined.

"In the past year we have been very fortunate, but I looked around and saw so many people suffering and it seemed like the ideal time to step up," Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker said in an interview with The Post and Courier. "We want to lead by example and convince others to join our initiatives."

A large amount of the money will go to major charitable efforts in the Charleston area.

"We are going to be doing some really significant things," Parker said. "We look forward to making an even bigger charitable impact in South Carolina in 2021 and beyond."

Parker plans to create a Community Impact Committee to decide how the money should be used to make the biggest impact.

The initial donation is meant to be seed money for a fund that Parker intends to grow. He is also considering adding a round-up campaign for customers to donate at his stores, which currently handle more than 125,000 transactions a day.

The new fund is not the first donation for the 45-year-old company that started with one store in Midway, Ga., in 1976.

In recent years, the business endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and made a record $5 million donation to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University.

The company also gives back in the areas where it operates stores through its Fueling the Community initiative, where a percentage of the sales of gasoline sold at Parker's stores on the first Wednesday of the month is donated to support education, health care and other causes.

In South Carolina, Parker's operates in Charleston, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Summerville, Walterboro, Hardeeville, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Beaufort and Port Royal. Several other stores are planned throughout the Charleston region over the next four years.

Parker’s, which employs more than 1,200 people, was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, the industry’s highest honor. It also was voted one of America’s top 10 gas station brands by USA Today readers.

In addition, the Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 150,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million.