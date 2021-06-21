Santee Cooper's top execs get bonuses and a contract extension

Santee Cooper is extending the employment contracts for its two top executives and is awarding them performance bonuses totaling more than $412,000 as the state-owned utility looks to maintain management continuity after one of the most tumultuous periods in its 87-year history.

The power and water provider's board voted unanimously June 21 to keep chief executive officer Mark Bonsall and deputy CEO Charles Duckworth for another six months to press ahead on several key strategic goals.

Their current employment contracts expire July 7. Their salaries won't change.

"I'm delighted they're willing to stay the course and continue with us," said David Singleton of Horry County, who chairs the utility's human resource committee.

At a meeting in Pinopolis, the board also approved bonuses for Bonsall and Duckworth of $242,500 and $160,050, respectively, for hitting 97 percent of the goals spelled out in a strategic work plan. They were eligible to receive up to $250,000 and $165,000.

"No question in my mind that every penny's been earned," Singleton said.

"My only comment would be I'm sorry we're not legally allowed to do more," added Peggy Pinnell, a director from Berkeley County. "Because were the compensation on a par with the behavior, it would be an incredibly huge amount."

Other board members praised Bonsall and Duckworth, who were recruited from Arizona two years ago to stabilize and overhaul Santee Cooper as it reeled from losses from the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County.

"I just want to say ... we had an enormous mountain in front of us and ... when we brought in the new team they had a really big challenge ahead of them," said Bill Finn of Charleston. "They have done just a wonderful job for us. ... We have so many things heading in a positive direction. We just need to continue the progress we've made."

Bonsall credited to the board and Santee Cooper's employees, saying, "it's taken a village, as you all know" and that "someone ought to write a book at some point" about the past two years.

"A great opportunity and I most deeply appreciate your support," he said. "We've been partners in this progress."

The V.C. Summer project ran up more than $9 billion in debt before construction on two new reactors at the Midlands plant was halted in July 2017. Santee Cooper was responsible for 45 percent of the bills.

The meltdown ignited a long-running political firestorm that resulted in a reform bill that Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week that gives the state more say over Santee Cooper's business operations.

Under the mandated reforms, Bonsall and Duckworth's compensation and bonus payments must be approved by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. They'll be paid half of their original annual salaries of $1.1 million and $560,000 for staying through Jan. 9.

The new law brings other changes. For example, nine of the 10 board members at Santee Cooper will be replaced. Also, lawmakers, the S.C. Public Service Commission and the state Office of Regulatory Staff will have more influence over many of the utility's business decisions, from debt financing to real estate sales to electric rates.

Lawmakers debated selling Santee Cooper but determined earlier this year that wasn't an option, citing a lack of interested bidders. An offer from NextEra Energy of Florida was rejected as insufficient.

In the short term, Bonsall said the Moncks Corner-based utility must focus on four strategic tasks: protecting itself against rising natural gas costs, refinancing debt, making a decision on its next power plant and complying with the new reforms.

Dan Ray, Santee Cooper's acting chairman and the board's Georgetown County representative, said the past two years have been "an incredible ride, but we're not done."

“So obviously we have work ahead of us, and we're glad that you agreed to stay," he told Bonsall and Duckworth. "And so we'll look forward to knocking these four off the list one at a time, hopefully over the next six months."