Santee Cooper's water customers are forming backup plans in case the South Carolina Legislature votes to sell the state-run utility next year.

Many of the cities, counties and public entities that Santee Cooper supplies with water recently voted on resolutions that will enable them to take over a pair of treatment plants and miles of pipelines should the utility be sold.

Several local officials who passed the resolutions emphasized the votes are not a sign of support for selling Santee Cooper, the state's 85-year-old public utility. They warn such a move could increase the cost of managing water systems for hundreds of people in the Lowcountry and Midlands.

But with the fate of Santee Cooper out of their hands, the local officials want to be prepared to assume control of the regional systems that pipe drinking water to more than 193,000 people.

Santee Cooper currently owns and manages the assets for two regional water systems that supply homes and businesses across four counties.

One system pumps water to the Lake Moultrie Water Agency, which is made up of the Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Authority, the City of Goose Creek, the Moncks Corner Public Works Commission and the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works.

The other system sells water to the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency. That group is made up of Orangeburg, Dorchester, Berkeley and Calhoun counties and the Town of Santee.

Together, the two water systems are capable of treating 50 million gallons of water per day from Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie, which Santee Cooper also owns. The systems also include more than 53 miles of pipelines that transport drinking water across the region.

The current contracts between Santee Cooper and the two water agencies guarantee the local governments are first in line to takeover the systems if Santee Cooper is sold.

If that happened, the water agencies would need to pull together enough money to pay off the remaining debt for the pipelines, storage tanks and treatment plants Santee Cooper owns. That debt stands at $27 million for the Lake Moultrie Water Agency and $1.1 million for the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency.

The Berkeley County Council is the only member of either water agency not to pass a resolution in preparation for the next legislative session.

"The management of the water treatment plants and the source lakes is a very complex issue requiring careful and deliberative thought," said Jenna-Ley Jamison, a spokeswoman for Berkeley County. "Because very little is known at this point about the future of these vital assets, it is inappropriate and premature to engage in speculation concerning them."

The contingency plans formed by Santee Cooper's other water customers highlight the widespread concerns created by a possible sale of the state-run utility. It also showcases how many South Carolinians could be impacted by the Legislature's decision next year.

"We don't know what the future of Santee Cooper is going to be," said George Bailey, chairman of the Dorchester County Council, which voted on the resolution last month. "We are just trying to get our ducks in a row."

Over the past two years, most of the political debate surrounding Santee Cooper has focused on its electric utility business. Lawmakers expressed concern over Santee Cooper's electric ratepayers and its wholesale customers, which include the state's 20 electric cooperatives.

Much less emphasis has been placed on the water systems Santee Cooper operates.

Santee Cooper was the minority owner of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, and spent more than $4 billion on the two unfinished reactors before construction was halted in 2017. It was that monumental failure that prompted Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders to call for Santee Cooper to be privatized.

The South Carolina House and Senate voted earlier this year to open up a bidding process for the state-run utility. Those bids were finalized last month and will be delivered to the state's 170 state lawmakers early next year.

The Legislature will be presented with three offers: One will be from a private company interested in purchasing Santee Cooper. Another will include a plan for an outside company to manage Santee Cooper. The third will be a proposal from Santee Cooper's leaders to keep the utility under state control.

The concern among the two water agencies is that a company will purchase Santee Cooper's electric utility business and ignore the water treatment plants and pipelines. They would then need to take over operations.

The Legislature opened the door to that. The lawmakers passed a law this year that allows companies to exclude Santee Cooper's lakes and water systems from their bids.

The governments that rely on water from Lake Moultire and Lake Marion are deeply concerned about what happens with Santee Cooper and what it could do to the monthly bills for their customers.

"We fully anticipate any changes in ownership to negatively impact water rates," said Christopher Kahler, the General Manager for the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works.

If the two water agencies are forced to fill the void left by Santee Cooper, they would be hit with new operational costs.

Santee Cooper currently pays for billing, accounting, payroll, engineering and legal services for the Moultrie system, and they do it at cost without charging a profit, Kahler said. The state-run utility also employs the workforce that jointly manages the two treatment plants on Lakes Marion and Moultrie.

All of those operating costs could fall back onto the water agencies if the legislature sells Santee Cooper next year. And they would likely need to hire more employees to take over the jobs that Santee Cooper's staff currently handle.

"We're in between a rock and a hard place," said Bobby Wall, the administrator of Moncks Corner Water Works.

The potential sale of Santee Cooper will be one of the biggest financial decisions the state has ever made.

The fortunes of the regional water systems is likely to add to the contentious political debate that will start next month.