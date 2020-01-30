COLUMBIA — Santee Cooper suffered a series of setbacks Thursday in a major court fight over whether South Carolina’s state-owned utility can charge its customers billions of dollars more for a nuclear plant construction project that was never finished.

Jean Toal, a former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice who is handling the case, rejected Santee Cooper’s request to stop the case from becoming a class-action lawsuit, a move that would have greatly reduced the number of South Carolinians seeking refunds and rate cuts from the utility.

Toal also dismissed Santee Cooper’s petition to limit the case’s potential monetary penalties against the 85-year-old utility.

Finally, Toal sided with the group of attorneys who are suing Santee Cooper on customers’ behalf in agreeing to postpone the case’s Feb. 24 trial date to April 20 in Greenville.

Ratepayer attorneys said they wanted more time to prepare their case against Santee Cooper and S.C. Electric & Gas, its partner in the failed, $9 billion V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project. They also wanted time to notify the 2 million South Carolinians who get Santee Cooper’s power — either directly or through an electric cooperative — of the class action lawsuit.

The case seeks to force Santee Cooper to refund customers what they have already paid in higher power bills for the project while also preventing the utility from charging customers any further for the unfinished plant.

Santee Cooper and SCE&G abandoned the project in July 2017 after years of construction site dysfunction and rapidly escalating costs. SCE&G’s new owner, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, last year agreed to a lawsuit settlement that lowered SCE&G customers’ power bills but still requires them to pay $2.3 billion more for the failed project.

Now comes Santee Cooper’s turn in court.

Toal expressed her hope that all sides could reach a settlement in the case before the April 20 trial, especially as the S.C. General Assembly explores whether to sell Santee Cooper to pay off its debts or keep it state owned.

“I am very sympathetic with the notion that Santee Cooper deserves to have a quick resolution to this matter,” Toal said.