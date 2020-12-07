Santee Cooper settles lawsuit over bonds issued during failed nuclear project for $2 million

Santee Cooper is prepared to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged the state-run utility misled its investors about the risk of the V.C. Summer nuclear project prior to the cancellation of that power project in 2017.

The board of directors for Santee Cooper announced on Monday that the utility reached a $2 million deal with attorneys who were representing people who invested money in the utility's so-called minibonds between 2014 to 2016.

Those bonds helped to finance Santee Cooper, a state-run electric utility, during the decade-long nuclear project, which Santee Cooper partnered on with S.C. Electric & Gas.

Mollie Gore, Santee Cooper's spokeswoman, declined to comment on the legal settlement Monday, and she emphasized that the deal still needs to be approved by a federal judge.

It's unclear at this point how much money will go to the mini bond holders and how much of the settlement the attorneys will collect for their legal fees.

The lawyers representing the mini bond holders did immediately respond to emails. The bond holders were being represented by attorneys at two Pennsylvania law firms — Shuman Glenn and Stecker and the Weiser Law Firm — and two South Carolina firms — Hopkins Law Firm and Tinkler Law Firm.

The bond lawsuit, which was filed in federal court after project's collapse, alleged Santee Cooper and its former CEO Lonnie Carter knew that the nuclear construction effort was faltering as early as 2015 but failed to report that information to mini bond holders.

The legal complaint specifically cited a 2015 audit of the nuclear project that was conducted by Bechtel Corp., one of the country's largest construction and engineering firms.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper paid more than $1 million for that audit, which pointed out serious problems with the reactors' designs, the project's schedule and the utilities' oversight. But the audit was not shown to the public, utility regulators or investors until after the project was scrubbed.

The federal lawsuit involved $118 million in mini bonds, which are smaller bonds that are issued by the utility. As a result, the price tag for the settlement is far less than what Santee Cooper had to pay to end other litigation over the abandoned nuclear reactors.

Earlier this year, Santee Cooper reached a separate settlement with its electric ratepayers and the power customers with South Carolina's 20 electric cooperatives, which the utility also supplies power to.

As part of that deal, Santee Cooper agreed to pay $200 million and freeze it electric rates for four years. Dominion Energy, which took over SCE&G in 2019, chipped in another $320 million for that settlement to end its potential liability as the majority owner of the nuclear project.