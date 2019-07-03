Santee Cooper is set to hire a new full-time CEO nearly two years after the state-owned utility ceased construction on two unfinished nuclear reactors in South Carolina.
Mark Bonsall, who previously worked as the CEO for Salt River Project, a public utility in Arizona, is expected to be chosen as Santee Cooper's new leader.
Santee Cooper, South Carolina's only public electric utility, has been lacking a full-time CEO since 2017 when Lonnie Carter retired in the wake of the V.C. Summer debacle.
Dan Ray, the chairman of Santee Cooper's board of directors, confirmed Bonsall was selected as the top candidate for the job.
Bonsall brings with him decades of experience in the public power industry. He served as both a chief financial officer and CEO for the Salt River Project, another state-affiliated power provider.
"Mark was in the public power business for 41 years," Ray said. "He's a very highly qualified candidate."
Bonsall is expected to be approved by the Santee Cooper board of directors Tuesday, Ray said, and he will be offered an 18-month contract.
When that happens, Bonsall will inherit a utility that is under increasing political pressure from state lawmakers in Columbia.
The state government is currently soliciting bids for Santee Cooper from management firms and several of the largest investor-owned utilities in the country.
The General Assembly is expected to vote early next year on whether the utility should be sold, managed by another company or kept under state control.
Any effort to sell the utility could be set aside, however, if Santee Cooper's leaders can prove to lawmakers they are making reforms and holding down electric rates.
Santee Cooper supplies power to roughly 179,000 customers directly and sells additional electricity to the state's 20 electric cooperatives.
Bonsall convinced the board that he was capable of reforming Santee Cooper, Ray said. He cited the closure of the Navajo Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant co-owned by the Salt River Project, as one example of Bonsall's experience.
Ray doesn't expect any holdups with Bonsall's confirmation come Tuesday.
"He will show up on Tuesday ready to go to work," Ray said.