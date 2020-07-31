Santee Cooper rewards deputy CEO for creating new energy plan for SC utility

Santee Cooper rewarded its deputy CEO on Friday for helping to lead the state-run utility over the past year and for completely overhauling its energy plan for the coming decade.

The water and power provider's board of directors voted unanimously to pay a $165,000 bonus to Charlie Duckworth, who joined Santee Cooper in July 2019.

Duckworth also earns an annual salary of $560,000. The performance bonus approved Friday was included in his initial contract he signed last year.

Duckworth previously worked as an independent consultant for utilities and served more than 25 years as an employee of the Salt River Project, a public power provider in Arizona.

Duckworth was lured out of his consultancy practice last year as Santee Cooper sought to remake its leadership team. He joined Santee Cooper at the same time as Mark Bonsall, the current CEO of the state-run utility. Both executives knew each other from working together in Arizona for more than two decades.

Bonsall's contract with Santee Cooper also included provisions for a potential $250,000 bonus. But Bonsall, who has an annual salary of $1.1 million, declined to be considered for the additional compensation on Friday.

The deputy CEO job was not an easy one for Duckworth to step into. He was charged with creating a plan to modernize Santee Cooper's fleet of power plants in the coming decades, while also holding down costs.

On top of that, Duckworth needed to deal with the political backlash that Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper faced in South Carolina following the cancellation of the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project. State lawmakers considered selling the state-run utility to NextEra Energy, the country's largest investor-owned utility, earlier this year.

Duckworth was responsible for assembling a different plan that lawmakers could consider if they wanted to keep Santee Cooper under state control.

Several of Santee Cooper's board members described Duckworth's work over the past year as invaluable to the utility.

"I would just like to say, you can hire new leadership, but that doesn't mean they are going to be followed. You have to have the right attitude, and Charlie has brought that to the table," said David Singleton, Santee Cooper's vice chairman.

"I support this additional payment, and I believe every cent has been earned," Singleton added.

Duckworth spoke at Friday's board meeting about Santee Cooper's plan to transition its electricity business away from coal and toward more renewable energy sources. The utility is soliciting bids to add 500 megawatts of new solar power.

The changes at Santee Cooper, Duckworth said, have been big over the past year. But he assured the board members that it was a team effort among Santee Cooper's staff.