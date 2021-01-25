Santee Cooper OKs 'experimental' rate for Century's SC aluminum plant

Santee Cooper approved a temporary electricity rate that is expected to be used by Century Aluminum to keep the company's 300-worker smelting plant operating in Berkeley County.

The board of directors for South Carolina's state-run utility voted Monday to create what is being called an "experimental" pricing structure that could benefit the manufacturer until the end of 2023.

The vote will allow Santee Cooper to effectively develop a price for power that is not currently available to other customers.

The utility will use one of its aging coal-fired boilers near Georgetown to help meet the demands of Century, which operates the only aluminum smelter in the state.

The Winyah generating unit is expected to be shut down and retired in 2023, which is why the special rate for Century will expire in three years.

Century and Santee Cooper have yet to formally enter a new power contract, but Monday's vote is a big step in cementing a new deal between the two.

It should also help to smooth out the frosty business relationship between Century and Santee Cooper, which has supplied power to the Mount Holly plant since it began operations in the 1980s. The utility and the Chicago-based metal producer have been locked in an on-again off-again fight over rates for years.

Most companies in South Carolina don't get to negotiate how much they pay for electricity, but Century has consistently pushed for special arrangements with Santee Cooper in an effort to lower the cost of operating its power-hungry smelter. The company has also filed lawsuits, lobbied the S.C. Legislature and generally tried to circumvent Santee Cooper in order to get what it wants.

In recent years, Century was allowed to buy 75 percent of its electricity from other undisclosed sources. But that agreement with Santee Cooper expired at the end of 2020.

Century warned state officials in October that unless it reached a new power contract it could close the Mount Holly plant and lay off its 295 employees in Berkeley County by year's end.

The announcement prompted emergency negotiations between the company, Santee Cooper and the S.C. Department of Commerce, which is in charge of recruiting and retaining businesses.

Dan Ray, Santee Cooper's acting chairman, said those talks led to the experimental rate that was unveiled Monday.

"This was a great team effort, not only by Santee Cooper, but our customer Century Aluminum," Ray said.

Santee Cooper's leaders hired an outside consultant to study the experimental rate, and they said offering the deal to Century would not harm their other power customers. The Moncks Corner-based utility will be the smelter's only power provider starting in April.

"It's a win, win, win all the way around," Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall told the board.

Century did not respond to an email seeking comment Monday. But last month, the company said it could expand production at its South Carolina plant if it successfully negotiates the three-year contract with Santee Cooper.

The power deal, Century said, could allow the company to restart part of the smelting operations that were closed in 2015. That, in turn, could lead to 70 more jobs at the half-idled plant off of U.S. Highway 52 near Goose Creek.