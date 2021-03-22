Santee Cooper OKs deal that keeps big SC aluminum plant open

The board of Santee Cooper voted March 22 to settle four lawsuits, retire a coal-fired plant and approve a new rate deal that will keep Century Aluminum’s Berkeley County smelter operating for about three more years.

The state-owned utility will pay $2.8 million out of pocket to end a class-action complaint filed in 2015 over a Pee Dee coal plant that it approved but never built. The actual settlement amount of $12.5 million, which requires approval by a judge in Horry County, will be offset by $9.7 million Santee Cooper will receive from an insurer that it had sued in a separate but related case.

The two other lawsuits that were resolved at the four-hour board meeting in Pinopolis were filed by the city of Goose Creek and Century. No money will change hands under those agreements.

The resolution of the Century litigation allowed the board to approve a previously announced plan to continue delivering electricity to the metal maker’s Mount Holly smelter off U.S. Highway 52 at least through 2023.

The new contract takes effect April 1. It preserves about 300 existing jobs, and the company has said it expects to add 70 more workers as it increases production.

Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper is providing Century with an "experimental rate" that takes advantage of excess capacity at the utility's Winyah station near Georgetown. The plan also frees up some transmission capacity Century had been using under a previous contract. Santee Cooper said it will use that capacity "for economic wholesale market sales and purchases that will benefit all customers."

Last fall, Chicago-based Century warned employees that it would have to close the smelter near Goose Creek without a new power deal. In 2015, the company blamed high electricity prices for a 50 percent reduction in capacity at the site, causing 300 job losses. The plant has been operating at that level since. Century has said the new contract will eventually bring output back to around 75 percent.

“The Mount Holly plant is a model of efficiency in its industry, an important employer in this area and a good corporate citizen, and Santee Cooper is pleased to continue to power its success,” utility CEO Mark Bonsall said in a written statement.

Century declined to comment on the contract Monday, but CEO Mike Bless said during a conference call with analysts last month that “our colleagues at Santee Cooper were really creative in helping us mutually reach this point, and we’re quite appreciative of their substantial commitment of time and resources."

S.C. Department of Commerce chief Bobby Hitt, who played a role in negotiations between Century and Santee Cooper, called the new contract "a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that is positive for both the long-term prospect of Mount Holly operations and future economic opportunities."

Century said on Feb. 18 it plans to invest $50 million this year to increase Mount Holly’s aluminum-making output. That includes replacing some of the plant's electrolytic cells where aluminum is formed. Those components fail over time and Century had not been replacing them because of the uncertainty over a new deal with Santee Cooper.

The newly settled Goose Creek litigation was tied to the city's plan to create a municipal electric utility to provide power to Century and bypass Santee Cooper. The new contract makes that proposal a moot point.

Also formally approved was Santee Cooper's previously disclosed plan to retire the four coal-fired units at the Winyah Generating Station near Georgetown by the end of 2027. New regulations require that they be shut down by late 2028, the utility said.