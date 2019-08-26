Santee Cooper pulled out all the stops last week in an effort to end a dispute over who owns the leftover equipment at the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.
The state-run utility has been attempting to maintain billions of dollars of pumps, motors, generators, electrical cable, steel beams and one-of-a-kind components that were left over when the nuclear project in Fairfield County was canceled.
When the materials were first purchased, they cost billions of dollars. The hope is that Santee Cooper will be able to sell some of those parts in order to offset the cost of the unfinished reactors.
But it has had to fight off a legal grab by Brookfield Business Partners. Brookfield now owns Westinghouse Electric Co., the former designer and contractor for the V.C. Summer project.
Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy prior to the nuclear project being scrapped in July 2017. But Brookfield's leaders now claim the leftover parts, which Westinghouse abandoned, belong to them.
Santee Cooper disagrees, and the utility is pushing back. Santee Cooper's attorneys have filed complaints in federal court pointing out that Santee Cooper and its project partner SCANA Corp. paid for the material that continues to be storied in Fairfield County.
In an effort to end the legal dispute once and for all, Santee Cooper officially terminated the contract it initially signed with Westinghouse in 2008.
Santee Cooper believes ending that construction contract will end any chance Brookfield had at laying claim to the massive stockpiles of equipment.
The utility's attorneys say it should remove "any doubt" about who the equipment is owned by.
It's up to the federal courts to decide whether that's true.