Santee Cooper offering internet providers access to its poles and fiber

Santee Cooper is offering private-sector broadband companies access to its power poles and other transmission infrastructure under an effort to expand internet service to South Carolina’s rural areas.
The board of the state-owned electric provider approved proposed lease rates and terms at a meeting on Feb. 24.
The goal is to “allow broadband providers to more quickly build out retail service to unserved areas of South Carolina by accessing Santee Cooper’s 1,200 miles of excess fiber, as well as our nearly statewide transmission infrastructure,” the Moncks Corner-based utility said in a written statement.
Broadband companies that take up the offer would be charged about $292 annually for transmission pole attachments under the draft pricing structure. The cost of leasing one mile of single fiber would be $69.46 a month.
Santee Cooper will host a virtual informational session about the program March 2 at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to register at least 24 hours in advance by sending an email to broadband@santeecooper.com. Questions and comments can be submitted through March 10 to the same address
Santee Cooper stressed that it doesn't plan to offer broadband directly to consumers.
“Rather, we want to allow providers access to our infrastructure so that they can more rapidly roll out service to unserved areas,” it said.
Santee Cooper’s board plans to review and possibly finalize the rates and terms on April 16.