Santee Cooper approved its new budget, but the details of how the state-run utility plans to spend its money will remain a secret until next month.
The board members for Santee Cooper met in executive session on Monday to discuss the utility's finances, which are usually public information.
The board passed the 2020 budget for the Moncks Corner-based utility. But it released limited information to prevent people from learning any details about its plan to keep the 85-year-old public utility under state control.
The South Carolina Legislature plans to vote next year on whether to sell Santee Cooper, hire another company to manage the utility or keep the business under its current management.
Mollie Gore, a spokeswoman for Santee Cooper, said the board was prohibited by the state Department of Administration from releasing the full budget because it could influence the ongoing bidding process for the utility.
The problem is the new budget contains spending plans and information that would clue people into the bid Santee Cooper submitted to South Carolina's 170 state lawmakers last month.
The budget would likely highlight how quickly Santee Cooper plans to pay down its bond debt, including the roughly $3.6 billion still owed on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. Santee Cooper was the minority owner of that project, where $9 billion was spent before the two reactors were cancelled in 2017.
The budget could also reveal what additional investments Santee Cooper wants to make in the next couple years as it transitions away from some its coal-fired power plants. It already announced plans to close some of its coal units over the next decade.
Megan Moore, a spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, said the agency pressed Santee Cooper not to include its "reform" efforts in the new budget. Those plans won't be implemented anyway, Moore pointed out, unless the Legislature votes to keep Santee Cooper under state control.
The only information released from the budget Monday were high level numbers.
The full budget won't be revealed until mid January, when state officials unveil the other bids for the state-run utility.
For now, lawmakers, Santee Cooper's potential buyers and the utility's ratepayers will remain in the dark.