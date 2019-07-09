PINOPOLIS — Santee Cooper is prepared pay two former Arizona utility officials up to $2 million to lead its executive team over the next year, as state lawmakers weigh whether to sell the state-run utility.
The Santee Cooper board of directors officially voted on Tuesday to confirm Mark Bonsall and Charlie Duckworth as the utility's new CEO and Deputy CEO.
The two men started work immediately. They were brought on to reform Santee Cooper, plot a path forward for the 85-year-old utility and mend a relationship with the South Carolina Legislature.
As CEO, Bonsall will make $1.1 million a year in his new position, with a chance to earn another $250,000 through performance bonuses. He'll also get up to $40,000 to relocate to South Carolina.
Duckworth will take home $560,000 to lead the utility's longterm planning efforts. And he can earn up to $165,000 more through performance bonuses.
"We understand that this is a higher compensation level than we have had in the past, but we believe it is appropriate," said Dan Ray, the chairman of the Santee Cooper's board. "The board felt it was important to bring in someone who was seasoned."
The compensation packages, Ray said, were compared to the pay for executives at several other public power providers and investor owned utilities. That analysis showed the pay was around average for those utilities.
The pair have more than 80 years of public utility experience between the two of them. They previously worked together at the Salt River Project, a massive public utility that serves more than 1 million electric customers in Arizona.
That familiarity, Bonsall said, will help as they take the reigns of Santee Cooper. As the only public utility in South Carolina, Santee Cooper supplies power to the state's 20 electric cooperatives and another roughly 179,000 directly.
For more than two years now, Santee Cooper has been under increasing legal and political pressure.
The utility is the minority owner of two abandoned nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Station in Fairfield County. It borrowed roughly $4 billion in public bonds to finance that project, which was cancelled in July 2017.
As a result, state lawmakers voted to this year to open up bids Santee Cooper. The full legislature will vote next year on whether to sell the utility, hire another company to manage it or keep it under state control.
Bonsall, for his part, recognizes the difficult situation is the utility is in with the cancelled nuclear reactors. But he doesn't believe selling Santee Cooper is necessarily the best option.
"I think Santee Cooper adds tremendous value for the state of South Carolina and to its customers," Bonsall said in an interview following his appointment. "Clearly there is an issue with the cancellation of the nuclear units. But throwing the baby out with the bathwater is a suboptimal and uniformed solution."
His task now is convincing state lawmakers of that. He hopes the legislature will be open to listening to proposals for how to reform Santee Cooper from within and hold down costs for all of its utility customers.
During his tenure in Arizona, Bonsall said he dealt with state lawmakers on a regular basis. But he's going to be starting from scratch here.
"Am I comfortable addressing that situation. Absolutely," Bonsall said. "But between you and me, I'm clearly going to need some help. I don't have the history. I don't have the background. I don't have the relationships that I had in the state of Arizona. So I will be relying on the very good people of Santee Cooper and others to help me navigate those waters."
He only has a couple months to make those inroads. The legislature will get the bids for Santee Cooper back in January.