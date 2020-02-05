Santee Cooper eyes settlement with Westinghouse over parts at failed SC nuclear project

Santee Cooper is weighing a possible settlement with the primary contractor on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, which could free up the state-run utility to cash in on the leftover parts and construction material remaining in South Carolina.
Santee Cooper's board of directors will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the potential settlement with Westinghouse Electric, which was initially responsible for engineering and building the two unfinished nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.
Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy prior to the $9 billion nuclear project being abandoned in July 2017 by Santee Cooper and its utility partner SCANA Corp.
But in recent months, the reorganized company has attempted to lay claim to the remaining parts and nuclear components that are stored at the construction site north of Columbia.
As a result, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse have been locked in a legal battle in federal court. Both sides have argued they are the rightful owners of the construction material, which initially cost billions of dollars to procure.
Mollie Gore, the spokeswoman for Santee Cooper, declined to comment about the settlment prior to the board meeting, which will be held over the phone. Westinghouse did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
SCANA Corp., which was taken over by Dominion Energy last year, dropped its stake in the leftover parts following the nuclear project's cancellation and instead took a federal tax write off for the material.
Santee Cooper, however, assumed control of the warehouses and tents full of leftover parts, and has paid to maintain some of that equipment ever since.
The leaders of Santee Cooper hoped that work would allow the state-run utility to sell the unused parts in order to help pay down the roughly $3.6 billion in remaining bond debt it owes for the abandoned nuclear project.
Santee Cooper's new executive team estimated last year the leftover material at V.C. Summer could fetch up to $425 million for the utility. By the time the nuclear construction was halted, more than 90 percent of the parts and material for the reactors had already been delivered to the site, but just over a third of the project was actually built.
Santee Cooper has been unable to lock in a buyer for the material while the fight over the ownership remains tied up in federal court in New York.
The proposed settlement could remove that roadblock. But it's unclear at this point what Westinghouse, and the company's new owner, Brookfield Business Partners, will receive in return for ending the legal standoff.
The potential payoff for the parts could help alleviate some of the financial concerns among state lawmakers, who are considering whether to sell Santee Cooper this year.
Santee Cooper's board will be briefed on the proposed settlement with Westinghouse in executive session on Thursday morning.
Mike Baxley, Santee Cooper's general counsel, is then expected to present a resolution regarding the deal in public.