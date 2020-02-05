Santee Cooper eyes settlement over parts left at failed SC nuclear project

Santee Cooper is weighing a possible settlement with the primary contractor on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, which could free up the state-run utility to cash in on the leftover parts and construction material remaining in South Carolina.

The state-owned utility's board of directors has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the potential settlement with Westinghouse Electric, which was initially responsible for engineering and constructing the two abandoned and unfinished reactors in Fairfield County.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy months before Santee Cooper and SCANA Corp., which co-investors in the $9 billion deal, walked away from the expansion in July 2017 after years of delays and runaway expenses.

But in recent months, the reorganized company has attempted to lay claim to the remaining parts and nuclear components that are stored at the construction site north of Columbia.

As a result, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse have been locked in a legal battle. Both sides have argued they are the rightful owners of the construction material, which initially cost billions of dollars to procure.

Mollie Gore, a spokeswoman for Santee Cooper, declined to comment about the settlement prior to the board meeting, which will be held by phone. Westinghouse did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

SCANA, which owned South Carolina Electric & Gas and was acquired by Dominion Energy early last year, dropped its stake in the materials in exchange for a federal tax write-off.

Santee Cooper then assumed control of the warehouses and tents full of leftover parts. It also has paid to maintain some of that equipment ever since.

Santee Cooper officials hoped that would allow the Moncks Corner-based utility to sell the unused parts to help pay down the roughly $3.6 billion in debt tied to the abandoned project.

Santee Cooper's new executive team estimated last year the leftover material at V.C. Summer could fetch up to $425 million. By the time the work was halted, more than 90 percent of the parts and material for the reactors had already been delivered, but just over a third of the project was actually built.

Santee Cooper has been unable to lock in a buyer for the material while the dispute over the ownership remains tied up in a New York court.

The proposed settlement could remove that roadblock. The proceeds from a sale could help alleviate some of the financial concerns among state lawmakers, who are considering whether to sell part or all of Santee Cooper this year.

It's unclear what Westinghouse and its new owner, the private equity firm Brookfield Business Partners, will receive in return for ending the legal standoff.

The utility's board will be briefed on the proposed deal behind closed doors Thursday. Mike Baxley, Santee Cooper's general counsel, is then expected to present a resolution about the deal in public.