Santee Cooper extends employment contract for utility CEO and top deputy

Santee Cooper extended the employment contracts for its CEO and deputy CEO on Monday as the state-run utility continues to face serious legal and political challenges.

The board of directors for Santee Cooper voted to lengthen the contracts for both Mark Bonsall and Charles Duckworth, who have led the public water and power provider over the past year.

Bonsall, the CEO, will continue to be paid $1.1 million annually. And Duckworth, the deputy CEO, will make $560,000 per year. That was the compensation included in their initial contracts.

The contract extensions also entail potential bonuses for the executives based on their performance. Bonsall could net up to $250,000, and Duckworth is eligible for up to $165,000.

Those bonuses were also included in the executives' original contracts, but neither of them have received that additional money to this point.

As part of the new contracts, both executives agreed to serve until at least July of next year — a six month extension.

That means they will remain at the helm of Santee Cooper as it seeks to make amends with the South Carolina Legislature and navigate several lawsuits filed by its electric customers.

The state-run utility has been under fire for the past three years, since it voted to cancel construction on two unfinished nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer station in Fairfield County.

That project cost more than $9 billion before it was cancelled. Santee Cooper owned 45 percent of the abandoned reactors.

Bonsall and Duckworth were hired last year to help Santee Cooper navigate an uncertain time. Both executives previously worked at the Salt River Project, another public utility in Arizona.

To this point, Bonsall and Duckworth have helped prevent South Carolina lawmakers from selling Santee Cooper to an investor owned utility.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

They've negotiated a potential settlement with Santee Cooper's electric ratepayers who were charged for the abandoned nuclear reactors.

And they've created a long term forecast for where Santee Cooper will get its power in the coming decades, including plans to shut down several of the utility's coal-fired power plants.

Several of Santee Cooper's board members said hiring Bonsall and Duckworth was the best decision that was made during their tenure at Santee Cooper.

"We need you for at least another 12 months," Dan Ray, Santee Cooper's acting chairman told Bonsall before the vote.

But the 86-year-old utility continues to face serious threats.

Century Aluminum, one of Santee Cooper's largest industrial customers, is suing the utility in an attempt to buy its electricity from another power provider.

If Santee Cooper were to lose that legal fight, it could significantly cut the revenues collected by the state-run utility.

Santee Cooper is also seeing a general decline in electricity usage among its customers in South Carolina. Part of that is being driven by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The utility's biggest issue, however, is likely its acrimonious relationship with the South Carolina Legislature.

Ray emphasized the divide that continues to exist between Santee Cooper's leadership and lawmakers, particularly the leadership in the House. He called it a "challenging legislative environment."

By extending the employment contracts, Ray said Bonsall and Duckworth could finish the work they have started.