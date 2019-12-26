Santee Cooper is developing plans to close its remaining coal ash ponds in South Carolina by selling or landfilling more than 13.5 million tons of the waste currently stored in unlined pits.

The state-run utility held meetings at the Cross and Winyah stations — its two operating coal-fired power plants — earlier this month to gather feedback from the public.

Those meetings were part of the early steps of developing closure plans for Santee Cooper's remaining coal ash impoundments.

The ash and other byproducts stored in the ponds are from coal that was burned to produce electricity. For decades, many utilities across the country stored the mixture in earthen pits next to their power plants.

The problem is the waste often carries arsenic, mercury, lead and other toxic substances, which can leach into the soil and down into groundwater.

The leaders of Santee Cooper intend to excavate more than half a dozen ash ponds and the other remaining waste pits at its aging coal-fired power plants.

Some of the ash and gypsum — another byproduct — will be recycled to make cement and drywall. The rest will be dug up and hauled to lined landfills.

The plan will require Santee Cooper to excavate more than 10.9 million tons of ash at Winyah, just outside Georgetown, and another 907,000 tons from Cross, between Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie.

Those two plants are still producing electricity for the 85-year-old public utility, but Santee Cooper's new management announced proposals earlier this year that could shutter the stations over the next decade.

Santee Cooper is still in the process of cleaning up the decades of pollution at two of its retired plants, as well.

The Jefferies station, north of Moncks Corner, still has more than 1.6 million tons of coal ash on site.

Meanwhile, crews are trying to finish up work at the Grainger station near Conway, where floodwaters from Hurricane Florence nearly topped two ash ponds in 2018. Those ponds are now empty, but contaminated soil still needs to be removed from the Horry County property.

The Southern Environmental Law Center sued Santee Cooper over the Grainger site in 2012, and the utility ultimately agreed to excavate the ponds, beginning in 2013.

After that, Santee Cooper committed to removing all of the ash from its unlined impoundments, said Frank Holleman, an attorney with the law center.

"The main thing we wanted to do with Santee Cooper was to get this ash away from the water bodies," said Holleman, who has litigated cases over coal ash in several states. "To Santee Cooper's credit, they listened to what people were saying."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency previously estimated in 2015 that coal-fired power plants made up roughly 30 percent of the industrial pollution flowing into rivers and streams across the country.

Santee Cooper's efforts to remove the source of some of that pollution is a step in the right direction, Holleman said.

In a similar move, Dominion Energy announced last week that it has completed the removal more than 3.5 million tons of coal ash from a 100-acre pond at the Wateree Station power plant in Richland County more than a year ahead of schedule.

That 2011 cleanup agreement was between state environmental regulators and South Carolina Electric & Gas, which Dominion acquired in January.