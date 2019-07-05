Santee Cooper is set to hire a new CEO to manage the state-run utility, and the top candidate for the job may bring along his own help.
Mark Bonsall, the former leader of the Salt River Project in Arizona, is expected to confirmed as the CEO of Santee Cooper next Tuesday.
At the same time, Santee Cooper's board will also vote on whether to position Charlie Duckworth as the utility's deputy CEO — a brand new position.
Duckworth worked alongside Bonsall at Salt River Project — Arizona's largest public utility — from 1977 to 2018, according to his online resume. Over that time, he served as a planning director and chief strategist for the public utility, which serves than 1 million electric customers.
The move could further transform the leadership at Santee Cooper, which has been under increasing political pressure since it ceased construction on two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer station in 2017.
State lawmakers will determine the future of the state-run utility next year. They will vote on whether to sell the utility, hire another company to manage it or keep it under state control.
As part of that process, Santee Cooper's leaders need to develop a plan for how to reform the utility and hold down costs for its electric customers.
Dan Ray, Santee Cooper's board chairman, said Bonsall recommended Duckworth for the job.
If he is confirmed, Duckworth will help the utility with its longterm planning, Ray said. That is likely to include decisions about Santee Cooper's fleet of coal-fired power plants and other generating stations.
It's yet to be announced how much Bonsall or Duckworth could be paid.