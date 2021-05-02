Santee Cooper CEO sees need to tame the 'big dog drivers' that'll shape electric rates

Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall has roughly two months left on his employment contract. But he sure isn't talking like a short-timer.

At a board meeting last week — several days after lawmakers ditched the idea of selling the state-owned utility under a sweeping reform bill that's winding its way through the General Assembly — Bonsall was gazing years down the road.

The key date he's fixated on is Jan. 1, 2025. That's when an electric-rate freeze, which took effect in August for most Santee Cooper customers as part of a $520 million lawsuit settlement, will be lifted.

“Then what happens after the rate-lock period? That’s the big strategic question," Bonsall told his board on April 26.

The answers are complicated, at least in the here and now, namely because of the tight leash lawmakers placed on Santee Cooper last year.

The operating shackles are a form of penance for the financially disastrous decision by previous management to invest in two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. Santee Cooper halted construction at the Midlands plant in mid-2017, after years of delays and runaway expenses.

By that point, it had shelled out more $4 billion for its 45 percent stake in the colossal failure, which triggered the lawsuit that triggered the rate freeze.

Other collateral damage included a rift between Santee Cooper and its biggest customers, namely Central Electric Power and Central's 20 member cooperatives around the state. The strained relationship still hasn't completely healed.

Soft landing

Bonsall borrowed a phrase that former Federal Reserve chief Alan Greenspan made famous in the 1990s. The former Arizona public utility executive, who was hired to help turn around Santee Cooper in mid-2019, said "a soft landing" is the goal once 2025 rolls around.

It was one of the big talking points at a high-level fence-mending meeting that brought together executives from Santee Cooper, Central Electric and the co-ops in early April.

"We talked a lot about that, and I'm looking forward to working with them and getting the capability to proceed, which we currently don't have, as soon as possible because we need to get working to help manage our future,” Bonsall said of his post-rate-freeze plan.

The roadblock is known as Act 135. The temporary legislative measure placed specific limits on what Santee Cooper can and can't do, such as reining in its authority to enter into long-term financial commitments. In force since last May, it's due to be repealed later this month, unless lawmakers extend it. Eventually, it will be replaced by the reform bill once it becomes law, which will make Santee Cooper accountable to the S.C. Public Service Commission.

In the meantime, Bonsall said, the restraints in Act 135 are starting to hold the utility back from managing its fuel costs, debt expenses and future power needs — a.k.a. "the three big-dog drivers" for Santee Cooper.

For instance, he'd like to use a financial strategy known as hedging after seeing the U.S. Energy Information Administration's "middle-of-the-road forecast" for natural gas that showed prices climbing later this decade. Santee Cooper is "currently unhedged" that far out, leaving it exposed.

“That’s an opportunity that sits right in front of us,” Bonsall said. "And if we can lock in the market rates or a great degree of the market rates versus this middle-of the road forecast ... it’s worth half-a-billion dollars to our customers. Central is obviously our largest and most important customer, so it's worth a lot of money to them."

Interest rates represent another chance to cut costs, he said. But for the moment they're also a concern. Santee Cooper is facing more than $4 billion in bond redemptions between 2023 and 2026.

"In the old days, you used to be be able do advance refunding," Bonsall said. "You sold a new set of bonds today at today's interest rates. You put the money in a trustee account. You paid off the old bonds when they got to the call date. Simple, straightforward transaction. Can't do that according to federal ... regulation anymore," he said.

The only remaining refinancing option as he sees it is another complex Wall Street hedging tool known as a swap that locks in interest rates. The rub for Santee Cooper is that Act 135 doesn't allow it, Bonsall said.

"And we need to go beyond that, on both interest rate swaps and gas hedging," he said.

“Same thing for planning the next resource," Bonsall added.

Moving the needle

By that, he means a new power plant that will have to be built to handle new customers and offset the loss of the coal-fired Winyah Station that Santee Cooper is shutting down. But Act 135 "precludes" some of the early planning steps, Bonsall said

"We know Santee Cooper needs to propose a new shared resource fairly soon because the need exists in the later 2020s," he said. “And you got to get started now.”

Bonsall stressed that how Santee Cooper deals with its "big dog drivers" will largely determine how much its customers will pay for electricity in 2025 and beyond.

"These are drivers," he said. "That’s why we need to work very closely with Central and the member co-ops because we have one-in-the-same objective, which is to reduce prices going forward. And these are the things that will actually move the needle."

Bonsall, who came out of retirement to lead Santee Cooper out of its V.C. Summer mess, hasn't stated publicly whether he'll stick around in Moncks Corner if offered a contract extension. The utility's board most likely will address his future when it meets in June.