Santee Cooper approves 'experimental' power rate for Century Aluminum's SC smelting plant

Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-run utility, approved a temporary electricity rate that is expected to be used by Century Aluminum to keep the Chicago-based company's smelting plant operating in Berkeley County.

The board of directors for Santee Cooper voted on Monday to create what is being called an experimental electricity rate that could benefit Century until the end of 2023.

The vote will allow Santee Cooper to effectively develop a price for power that is not currently available to any of Santee Cooper's other customers.

The state-run utility will use one of its aging coal-fired boilers at the Winyah station, outside Georgetown, to help meet the demands of Century, which operates the only aluminum smelter in the state.

That coal-fired unit is expected to be shut down and retired in 2023, which is why the special electricity rate for Century will expire in three years.

Century and Santee Cooper have yet to formally enter a new power contract so the aluminum company can take advantage of the special power rate. But the vote by Santee Cooper's board on Monday is a big step in cementing a new deal between the two parties.

It should also help to smooth out the business relationship between Century and Santee Cooper, which has supplied power to the aluminum plant since it began operations in the 1980s.

The state-run utility and the aluminum company have been locked in an on-again off-again fight over electricity prices for years now.

Most companies in South Carolina don't get to negotiate how much they pay for power, but Century has consistently pushed for special arrangements with Santee Cooper in an effort to buy cheaper electricity for its power-hungry smelter. The aluminum company has also filed lawsuits, lobbied the S.C. Legislature and generally tried to circumvent Santee Cooper in order to get what it wants.

In recent years, Santee Cooper had a contract with Century that allowed the aluminum company to buy 75 percent of its electricity from other power producers to help lower the company's overall power costs. But that deal expired at the end of 2020.

Century warned state officials in October that unless it reached a new power contract with Santee Cooper it could close its Mt. Holly plant and lay off all of its employees in Berkeley County.

That announcement prompted emergency negotiations between Century, Santee Cooper and the S.C. Department of Commerce, which is in charge of recruiting and retaining businesses in South Carolina.

Dan Ray, Santee Cooper's acting chairman, said those negotiations led to the experimental power rate that Santee Cooper unveiled Monday.

"This was a great team effort, not only by Santee Cooper, but our customer Century Aluminum," Ray said.

Santee Cooper's leaders hired an outside consultant to study the experimental power rate, and they said offering the deal to Century would not harm any of Santee Cooper other power customers.

"It's a win, win, win all the way around," Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper's CEO, told the board.

Century did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story. But last month, the aluminum company said it could expand production at its South Carolina plant if it successfully negotiates the new three year contract with Santee Cooper.

The power deal, Century said, could allow the company to restart part of the smelting operations that were closed at the plant in 2015. That, in turn, could lead to 70 new employees being hired at the plant.