Santee Cooper agreed to pay its former attorney $495,000 after he was fired this year

Santee Cooper agreed to pay its former top attorney $495,000 after he was fired by the state-run utility earlier this year.

Mike Baxley, who served as general counsel for Santee Cooper from 2014 to April, was awarded that settlement amount as a part of separation and severance agreement with the 86-year-old public utility.

Santee Cooper's agreement with Baxley was finalized and signed in early June. It was released as part of a sprawling monthly report that Santee Cooper sends to the Office of Regulatory Staff, the state's utility watchdog agency.

A little over $388,000 of that settlement was paid out to Baxley as a severance, which settled any dispute he may have made over lost wages. The remaining $156,200 was provided to Baxley to avoid any further litigation over his departure, according to the agreement.

Mollie Gore, Santee Cooper's spokeswoman, said Baxley's exit was part of a larger restructuring of the utility's executive team, which will save it $8 million annually.

There are now six people reporting to the CEO of Santee Cooper, she said, down from eight members of the executive team in 2017. And Santee Cooper's larger management team shrank by 35 positions, or roughly 25 percent.

"President and CEO Mark Bonsall has restructured his executive team and the managers who report to them, believing the efficiency in staffing must start at the top," she said.

Baxley's severance agreement, Gore said, pays for itself because the rest of the staff absorbed his responsibilities as part of the reorganization.

The settlement agreement shows that Baxley and Santee Cooper waived any rights to sue one another in the future.

That included Baxley giving up any right he may have had to claim money out of Santee Cooper's executive incentive plan. He will, however, remain eligible for the state health plan and the utility's defined benefit and contribution plans.

"Santee Cooper desires to recognize his valuable service with payment of separation benefits, to preserve the goodwill between the Parties, and to dispose of all claims which Baxley may have, or may ever have had, against Santee Cooper," the agreement says.

Baxley, who previously served as a state lawmaker and circuit judge in South Carolina, said he was glad he and the utility's leadership were able to come to a resolution.

“I am quite satisfied with the settlement, and glad that we are all moving forward amicably,” Baxley told The Post and Courier this week.

Baxley said he believes Santee Cooper, which is under political pressure for its handling of a failed nuclear project, is still a valuable asset for the state.

But he couldn't criticize Santee Cooper even if he actually wanted to. The settlement he signed with the utility includes a non disparagement agreement that bars him from saying anything negative about Santee Cooper.

For his part, Baxley is ready to move on to the next leg of his career. He recently announced that he joined the Douglas Jennings Law Firm, a plaintiff's firm in Bennettsville.

Baxley will be starting up a new office for the practice in Charleston, where he will work on complex civil litigation. He has a significant amount of experience with those types of cases.

During his time on the bench, Baxley was appointed by the state Supreme Court to lead the state's complex litigation. And during his final years at Santee Cooper, he helped defend the utility against several class-action lawsuits filed against the utility by its electric customers.

“I just look forward to get back into the active practice of law,” Baxley said.