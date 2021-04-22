Salvation Army's North Charleston's store to close, may relocate

The Salvation Army is closing its thrift shop in North Charleston later this month because it's losing money.
The nonprofit announced its Family Store at 6209 Rivers Ave, will be shuttered April 30, as it searches for possible new location.
"The Salvation Army Family Stores provide resources to fund the programs for people in need, but the store has been running at a loss and draining resources from other services,” Capt. Mike Michels, leader of the Salvation Army of Charleston, said in a written statement on April 22. “By closing the store, resources can be put back into our programs, helping the people that need it the most.”
The closure won't affect the charity's emergency financial assistance and food programs. The administrative and social services at 6209 Rivers will remain.
“The decision to close the store was not made lightly, but after much review, it is the best option to ensure a solid future,” Michel said.
The group moved its local resale outlet to Rivers Avenue in May 2017 from Dorchester Road.
The Salvation Army said it's seeking a new location for the store — which sells clothing, furniture and other donated items to raise funds for the group — and hopes the closure is temporary.
Its Summerville thrift store was shut down in early 2008 as part of a restructuring.