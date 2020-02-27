Salt Life ready for debut on Charleston's King Street

A Columbus, Ga.-based retailer will launch its new store in Charleston on Monday.

Lifestyle brand Salt Life, which specializes in clothing and other merchandise aimed at ocean enthusiasts, will debut at 316-A King St. at 10 a.m. in the space formerly occupied by 319 Men clothing store.

A grand opening event will take place 5-7 p.m. March 5, when specials will be offered.

The King Street store will be the ninth for the retailer that was acquired by Upstate-based Delta Apparel Inc. in 2013 for $22 million. The company aims to open other brick-and-mortar retail stores over the next several years.

“Charleston’s King Street is a retail and cultural hub of this historic city, and we feel that our popularity with the district residents is an obvious addition to our growing brick-and-mortar portfolio," Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell said.

From its first offerings in 2003, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers.

The brand’s other retail stores are in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, Calif.; Jacksonville Beach, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Key West and Orlando, Fla.; and Columbus, Ga.

The new shop will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.