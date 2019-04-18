An acquisition involving two California software companies with nearly identical names could cause heartburn for one of Charleston region's largest technology employers, analysts at one firm said Tuesday.
Salesforce, a publicly traded company, bought Salesforce.org for $300 million earlier this week. As part of the integration, the acquirer will begin offering cloud software services to nonprofits and educational institutions, making it a direct competitor for Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc.
And Salesforce plans to sell its software at a discount, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
Salesforce.org is a nonprofit entity that was always intended to sell Salesforce's software to other nonprofits. It did so at a discount, and it is unclear if those customers will see a price hike with the acquisition.
Needham & Company analysts wrote in a note to investors this week they consider Salesforce.org, the acquired business, to be Blackbaud's biggest competitor. Blackbaud, too, sells cloud software mainly to nonprofits.
Salesforce's acquisition of the nonprofit by its same name will mean it is investing more into its philanthropy, education and nonprofit customers, potentially making it a more formidable competitor for Blackbaud.
"We think the higher spending by this competitor will create additional challenges for Blackbaud, particularly as it sunsets its legacy products," the analysts wrote.
Companies like Blackbaud sell subscriptions to their cloud software products, which provides a recurring source of revenue, unlike one-time licensing deals.
The Needham analysts said Blackbaud is clearly still the leader in its market. They also think the Charleston company is vulnerable to new competitors, mainly because it has struggled to add new customers.
Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer for Blackbaud, said in a statement the company is the world leader in cloud software for the "social good community."
"Our competitive landscape, which includes a long list of players across the many vertical markets we serve, hasn’t changed in a long while," LaCour said. "Blackbaud customers value our unique expertise in and commitment to this space, and they see the impact they get from software that has been created for their specific needs. It’s why we became the leader here, and why we continue to grow.”
Blackbaud shares have fallen more than 6 percent since the Salesforce deal was announced late Monday afternoon.
Blackbaud has recently sought to expand what it offers. Its earliest products helped nonprofit groups manage their donations. Now, it wants the software it sells to run the entire organization's business, and educational institutions have been a new area of focus.
Founded in 1999, San Francisco-based Salesforce was among the first companies to revolutionize the use of the cloud, where information is managed in offsite data centers rather than locally on a computer. It has about 35,000 employees.
Blackbaud has more than 3,000 employees, and its stock market value is equal to about 3 percent of Salesforce's $119 billion.