Sale price disclosed for high-end Charleston hotel, restaurant near the City Market

The price wasn't disclosed at the time, but a high-end hotel, its signature restaurant and some adjacent real estate near Charleston's historic City Market changed hands last month for more than $56 million, according to recently posted property records.
An affiliate of Northwood Investors bought the Planters Inn and its Peninsula Grill on Dec. 17 from Meeting & Market Associates LLC, per the Charleston County Register of Deeds.
The transaction included neighboring addresses on Market Street and a parking area behind the hotel with a Hayne Street address.
Another parcel on nearby Pinckney Street was purchased by Northwood the same day from Pinckney Street Associates for $971,000, adding up to a total $57 million investment by the real estate firm.
A sale price was not released when the ownership change was announced in mid-December, but Northwood and longtime proprietor Hank Holliday shared some of the details of the deal, which largely involved preserving what Holliday created over nearly three decades of ownership.
Holliday's Meeting & Market Associates bought the hotel out of bankruptcy in 1994 for about $3.7 million with ambitious plans to renovate it. In 1997, he added the Peninsula Grill.
Northwood Hospitality, an affiliate of Northwood Investors, has taken over management of the hotel and restaurant. In a statement about the sale, Jana Koebrick of Northwood said the firm was looking forward to "maintaining the legacy" established by Holliday.
Holliday told The Post and Courier that staff members would be retained after the transition, and the property would still be a member of Relais & Châteaux, an association of high-end hotels and restaurants.
The 64-key Planters Inn has been the only South Carolina member of the association since its induction in 1999.
About a year ago, another longstanding hotel in the heart of Charleston's tourist district changed hands for a high price. The former King Charles Inn on Meeting Street was sold for an even $43 million in December 2019.
It had been owned by an affiliate of Mount Pleasant-based Charlestowne Hotels and was sold to an affiliate of Atlanta's High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners out of Chicago. The property is now managed by Davidson Hotels of Atlanta and is set to reopen under a new brand, The Ryder Hotel.
A website for the hotel advertises an opening in the spring and a "modern look" with "laid-back vibes."
New priorities
Charleston's leading pro-business group has named spending on advertising for tourism as one of its legislative priorities for the new year.
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce posted its yearly agenda of items it plans to advocate for in the political realm. Of the dozen issues designated as "state legislative priorities" — outcomes the group says it will urge the General Assembly to pass legislation for this session — it has carved out one in the economic development category for tourism, a sector that's been hard-hit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber representatives plan to push for more state spending to advertise tourism, which supports the existing hospitality industry and could "lead to tourists relocating and becoming employers or employees" in South Carolina, per the group's agenda.
So far, the state has already put some extra money into tourism promotion, in the form of $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds that were directed to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in the fall.
Three-fourths of that money went directly to destination marketing groups like Explore Charleston to spend on travel-related ads.
Then, in December, the state learned it had scored a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help pay for tourism advertising. South Carolina will have to match that money with local dollars.