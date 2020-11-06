You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Safety measures outlined for Charleston airport travelers ahead of the holiday season

TSA prohibited items
Buy Now

Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mark Howell will talk about coronavirus and other safety measures for passengers Friday at Charleston International Airport ahead of the normally busy holiday travel season. In this file photo, he talks about prohibited items found in passengers' carry-on bags at the airport. They include liquids, knives, tools and a toy grenade. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

With the holiday travel season approaching and the pandemic not abating, federal officials on Friday will emphasize safety measures put in place to reassure passengers at Charleston International Airport.

Representatives of the Transportation Security Administration hope to dissuade fears of traveling by air by outlining protective measures put in place by the agency at Charleston and other airports across the nation.

Passengers arriving at airport checkpoints will encounter TSA officers wearing masks and gloves as well as face shields in some terminals as they try to contain the spread of COVID, a disease that decimated air travel by 96 percent in the spring. Passenger numbers have recovered somewhat since then to about 40 percent of normal levels.

Ticket holders who haven't traveled in a while also can expect to see acrylic barriers, social distancing signage throughout the checkpoint, regular cleaning of checkpoint surfaces and equipment, and various touchless technologies, including automated ID verification scanners at many airport checkpoints, including Charleston.

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


On hand Friday will be David McMahon, TSA federal security director for South Carolina, and Mark Howell, TSA's regional spokesman from Atlanta.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday at the airport after authorities said he was found carrying a razor blade and conveyed a false statement about an explosive device in his luggage. Joel Tristan Drogomir faces state and federal charges in connection with the incident.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News