Safety measures outlined for Charleston airport travelers ahead of the holiday season

With the holiday travel season approaching and the pandemic not abating, federal officials on Friday will emphasize safety measures put in place to reassure passengers at Charleston International Airport.

Representatives of the Transportation Security Administration hope to dissuade fears of traveling by air by outlining protective measures put in place by the agency at Charleston and other airports across the nation.

Passengers arriving at airport checkpoints will encounter TSA officers wearing masks and gloves as well as face shields in some terminals as they try to contain the spread of COVID, a disease that decimated air travel by 96 percent in the spring. Passenger numbers have recovered somewhat since then to about 40 percent of normal levels.

Ticket holders who haven't traveled in a while also can expect to see acrylic barriers, social distancing signage throughout the checkpoint, regular cleaning of checkpoint surfaces and equipment, and various touchless technologies, including automated ID verification scanners at many airport checkpoints, including Charleston.

On hand Friday will be David McMahon, TSA federal security director for South Carolina, and Mark Howell, TSA's regional spokesman from Atlanta.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday at the airport after authorities said he was found carrying a razor blade and conveyed a false statement about an explosive device in his luggage. Joel Tristan Drogomir faces state and federal charges in connection with the incident.