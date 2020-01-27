It's only happened nine times in the Super Bowl over the course of the big game's soon-to-be 54-year history. But if one of the rare plays occurs when the San Francisco 49ers meet the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, someone will score a new Volvo automobile.
The Swedish carmaker is giving away $1 million worth of cars if either team gives up a 2-point safety during Super Bowl LIV.
Volvo said the million-dollar figure represents the more than 1 million lives saved by its safety innovations, for which the carmaker is perhaps best known.
"From the invention of the three point-safety belt 60 years ago to other world firsts, safety is at the center of everything we do at Volvo,” spokesman Jim Nichols said in a statement. "In football, a safety play can be a game changer. At Volvo, our safety innovations have changed the game for millions on the road."
For a chance to win, contestants must first visit VolvoSafetySunday.com, where they'll be prompted to design their own Volvo car and submit a unique configuration code as an entry. That can be done any time between now and just before kickoff.
If the 49ers or Chiefs cough up a safety Sunday night in Miami, Volvo will pick random winners who can choose one of any 2020 models available in the U.S., including the S60 sedan that's built at the automaker's $1.1 billion campus off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville.
A safety occurs when the team playing offense is tackled, loses or fumbles the ball, or commits a penalty in its own end zone. The result is 2 points for the opposing side, which then gets the ball back.
Safeties are rare in the NFL's final matchup of the season, but they do happen. The most recent one was scored on the first play from scrimmage in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013, when Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning missed a snap. In that instance, it wasn't a gamechanger at all. The Seattle Seahawks rolled in a 43-8 rout.
Simply 'a mess'
The federal judge presiding over the complicated personal bankruptcy case of a Charleston technology CEO who's facing other pressing legal issues summed up the situation in one word last week: messy.
It starts with the lawyers, or lack thereof. Amir Golestan, CEO of the cloud-hosting firm Micfo LLC, already has gone through two sets of attorneys in the bankruptcy case, which he filed in late October.
He first hired Campbell Law Firm to represent him in the court proceedings, but the Mount Pleasant-based practice asked to withdraw from the case two weeks later.
Next up was Beal LLC. The boutique Columbia law firm asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John Waites to take the job of representing Golestan in late November. As part of the agreement, Beal was paid a $25,000 legal retainer by Golestan's brother.
That attorney-client relationship didn't take either. Beal, which is led by veteran South Carolina bankruptcy attorney Michael Beal, withdrew Dec. 9. He cited Golestan's "failure to cooperate and inability to communicate."
At a hearing Wednesday in Columbia, Beal asked Waites to allow him to keep the retainer, noting he and his firm were owed more than $25,000 for work they had put into the case before parting ways with their client.
Waites had no immediate answer, saying "this is a mess" and that the question over the retainer would have to be decided later.
Golestan, who's not a lawyer, is now representing himself in the bankruptcy matter. At the same time, he's facing criminal wire-fraud charges in federal court in Charleston, while his contentious divorce case is also unresolved after more than a year.
Waites advised Golestan to find new bankruptcy counsel.
"You can't be in three places at once," the judge said.
Raising capital
The developers of a 50-room hotel on upper King Street are checking into the fund-raising arena to help finance the project.
The proposed boutique lodging is approved for the former site of the Dixie Furniture store. The building sold for $11 million last July to a firm affiliated with ROOST Apartment Hotel, a Philadelphia-based brand that develops extended-stay properties.
A Richmond, Va.-based real estate firm, Capital Square, last week announced a fund for the project. It's looking to raise $7.7 million from investors willing to put up at least $100,000.
The plan is to demolish the existing building and replace it with a five-story structure with 50 guest units, street-level retail space, a rooftop lounge and co-working space. Charleston's Board of Architectural Review gave the building design and layout final approval this month.
Directly across from the Dixie site, another former family-owned furniture store is being converted into a hotel. The Morris Sokol building was approved last week for a 200-room accommodations use.
Cary on
One of South Carolina's largest and oldest real estate firms is putting more money that was raised over the past year to work outside its home state.
The Beach Co. has finalized its second and third acquisitions by tapping into its Beach Investment Fund LP affiliate, without having to look too far.
According to an announcement posted on its website this month, the Charleston-based firm now owns Amberwood at Lochmere, a 206-unit apartment complex in Cary, N.C. It paid $31.35 million for the property, Wake County tax records show.
The purchase was the pooled fund's first in the Raleigh market, which "has proven itself a stalwart in the Southeast, with strong incomes, home prices and a robust and balanced economy" Beach Co. executive Leonard Way said in a written statement. "These fundamentals are conducive to continued impressive growth. With more than 30,000 new jobs expected through 2022 and a millennial growth rate of nearly six times the national average, Raleigh’s multifamily market is expected to thrive.”
More recently, the 75-year-old family-owned firm has added another apartment property in Cary, paying $22 million for Bennington Woods, which is next door to Amberwood, according to a report in the Triangle Business Journal.
Tax records show that 134-unit purchase also was handled though the investment fund, which was launched about a year ago to buy existing multifamily properties in the Southeast. It's grown to $30.2 million as of the most recent disclosure report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The fund's first deal was the $19 million purchase of a 156-unit garden-style apartment development in an Atlanta suburb last year.